TORRINGTON — A two-vehicle accident north of Lingle on Sept. 1, resulted in the death of three individuals.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near milepost 112 at roughly 3:45 p.m.
The WHP determined that a Toyota Camry, driven by Alicia Rodriguez, 44, of Torrington, was southbound on U.S. Highway 85, while a Chrysler Pacificia, driven by Nels Smith, 84, of Beulah, Wyoming, was northbound.
The Chrysler crossed over the center line and entered the southbound lane of travel, where it impacted head-on with the Toyota.
Rodriguez, Smith and a passenger in the Chrysler, Jeanette Smith, 85, of Beulah, were all killed at the scene of the accident.
Driver inattention and fatigue/asleep are being investigated as a potential contributing factor. The crash is still under investigation.
Horse shot in Wapiti, circumstances unclear
POWELL — A horse was reportedly shot in Wapiti last month, leading to its death, but exactly what happened remains a mystery.
Ranch hands reported the incident on the morning of Aug. 24, after noticing a wound in the horse’s lower knee joint, said Monte McClain, a spokesman for the Park County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, the animal was being kept in a pasture along the Northfork Highway (U.S. Highway 14/16/20W).
The horse was ultimately euthanized due to the damage and fractures to its leg bones, McClain said. Although there was no lead transfer or bullet fragments, McClain said it appeared to be a gunshot wound.
“At this point we believe it was accidental from someone shooting in the vicinity,” he said. “The bullet is just too low on the leg to be deliberate in our opinion.”
Sheriff Darrell Steward said investigators haven’t come up with many leads.
“It could have been a stray round, from somebody just shooting a target [and a] bullet got away from them. Or it could be somebody shooting at road signs in the dark,” he said, adding that those are just guesses. Last month’s shooting in Wapiti followed a similar incident that took place in the Willwood area on June 1, in which a mule was hit in the head by a bullet. That animal — which had been in a pasture along the Shoshone River near a highway — also had to be put down.
Prior to this summer, McClain said it had been 13 years since a horse was shot under similar circumstances in Park County, though there have been more recent shootings involving other livestock.
From Wyoming News Exchange
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.