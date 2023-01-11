UW seeking agriculture interns
SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s GrowinG Internship Program for beginning farmers and ranchers seeks prospective hosts and interns for summer 2023.
The 10-week internships pair those eager to get started in ag with experienced producers across the state. The goal is to help beginning farmers and ranchers obtain the hands-on experience and skills required to successfully manage their own operations.
“It is hard to learn and comprehend all that goes into a ranching or farming operation unless you see it firsthand and work with people who have made it their lifestyle and depend on it for their livelihood,” said a 2022 program host.
Applications for both interns and hosts are due Feb. 3.
The GrowinG team will continue to review applications on a rolling basis after this deadline, but placement is not guaranteed.
Interns must be 18 years or older and identify as ready to begin farming or ranching and/or have been involved in farming or ranching for fewer than 10 years.
In addition to participating in daily activities on their host ranch or farm, interns are required to attend at least one educational event, such as the Wyoming Stock Growers summer meeting or a UW Extension workshop.
Program hosts provide a safe, educational internship experience as well as adequate housing and meals. The GrowinG Internship Program awards interns a $5,000 stipend as compensation for their work.
Host applications can be found at bit.ly/growing-host-app and intern applications are available at bit.ly/growing-intern-app. Interested parties are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure optimal host/intern matches.
For more information, see GrowinG-WY.org. Contact Kendra Faucett at coordinator@growing-wy.org or 307-760-6247 with questions.
Proposed abortion intervenors appeal Teton County's denial
JACKSON — Three anti-abortion advocates have appealed the decision of a Teton County judge not to let them assist in defending Wyoming’s law criminalizing abortions.
The seven-page appeal, which was filed on Dec. 29 in Teton County District Court, seeks to overturn District Court Judge Melissa Owens’ Nov. 30 order denying the parties’ motion to intervene.
The proposed intervenors are state Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody; state Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett; and Right to Life of Wyoming. Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman sponsored the bill, signed into law in March, that triggered a ban on most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June. The law allows narrow exceptions for rape, incest or physical risk to the mother’s life.
In their request filed Aug. 16, the parties provided three reasons why they should be allowed to intervene: The legislators have a protectable interest in enacting legislation that regulates the medical profession; they were themselves involved in sponsoring the bill; and they personally support enactment of their legislation.
In her November order, Owens weighed whether the interests of the three abortion opponents rose to the level of a “significantly protectable interest.” She found that they did not.
The notice of appeal does not automatically halt the larger case from continuing in Teton County District Court. Follow-up filings are expected to determine whether the case will be paused, pending the appeal ruling.
Abortions up until viability, between 22 and 24 weeks, remain legal in Wyoming for now, while the case continues to play out in Teton County District Court.
Artists add six more snowmen to winter attraction
ROCK SPRINGS — A dozen sunshine-resistant snowmen will grace downtown Rock Springs in the city’s Snowman Stroll. The artistic snowmen will be on display from Jan. 9 to Feb. 28.
In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen created by local artists were added this year.
The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center.
“The goal is to brighten downtown Rock Springs during the darkest and often most dreaded part of the year,” said URA Chairwoman Maria Mortenson. “It’s hard to get out during those first few months, but we hope to liven that time and give the community something to look forward to—that not only represents our local experience, but celebrates it!”
As part of the 2023 Snowman Stroll, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA collaborated with the Rock Springs Library to create a snowman scavenger hunt. Participants who think they’re snowman-spotting pros can test their skills and find them all.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, the Rock Springs Library has a host of snowman themed activities throughout January and February. Participants can also find a list of additional activities on the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s website at downtownRS.com/snowman-stroll.
Sheridan County school district cleared of all lawsuits
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2, after two years dealing with a few lawsuits against the district, board or administrators, is clear of all pending litigation.
The final and most recent lawsuit was filed by local Sheridanite Harry Pollak, who filed suit against all nine members of Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees — Susan Wilson, Arin Waddell, Shellie Szmyd, Wayne Schatz, Shane Rader, Ann Perkins, Ed Fessler, Mary Beth Evers and Dana Wyatt — in individual and official capacities for infringement of free speech rights.
The suit filed refers to an incident at SCSD2’s February 2022 board meeting.
While a jury trial was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson granted a stay on proceedings requested by the plaintiff. Plaintiff attorneys Philip Abromats and Letitia C. Abromats requested the stay, as it "may save the parties unnecessary legal fees and costs, as well as promote judicial economy," the motion stated.
Abromats' motion said the counsel for defendants and the defendants themselves did not oppose the motion. The motion was granted May 12, 2022.
"The school district is obviously very pleased with the court’s decision," Stults said. "School district board members volunteer a considerable amount of their time to serve the students in our community. They have done their best to keep schools open during a very difficult time. The school district continues to hope that everyone will work together to move forward and focus their energy on the continued education of our students."