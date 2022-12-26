BLM Wyoming seeks public comment for proposed lease sale
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming released an environmental assessment that analyzes 209 oil and gas parcels, totaling about 250,950 acres, for a proposed lease sale that would be held in June 2023.
The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end Jan. 23.
The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in November and is now seeking public comment on them, potential deferrals and related environmental analysis, according to a news release.
The BLM will use the input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel and determine if leasing of these parcels conforms with all applicable laws, policies and land use plans. All parcels that are leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate protections and stipulations, such as seasonal timing limitations and controlled surface use to protect sage-grouse habitat and other important natural resources.
The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment, are available on the ePlanning website at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021772/510.
This BLM lease sale will include updated fiscal provisions authorized by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Philanthropic organization to support coal communities
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. formed the Ramaco Foundation, a philanthropic organization that will invest in the regions where its employees work in West Virginia, Virginia, and Wyoming through grant-making and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.
As part of its launch, the foundation has awarded grants worth $100,000 to organizations fighting childhood hunger in Wyoming and supporting education and workforce development in West Virginia.
“The regions where our staff and their families live are the backbone of this country and deserve far, far more investment and attention than they receive,” said Randall Atkins, chair and CEO of Ramaco, who also serves as the chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “We are proud to be a member of these communities and for this opportunity to give back and support their success.”
The foundation’s activities will be focused on southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and Sheridan County, where the company has operations.
In addition to Atkins and Jenkins, the foundation’s board of directors includes Debra Wendtland, a prominent Sheridan-based attorney and one of the nation’s leading adoption specialists, according to a press release.
The foundation is organized as a public benefit corporation under the Wyoming Nonprofit Corporation Act and is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code.
Teton County tries to keep safe despite inclement weather
JACKSON (WNE) — Billowing flurries of snow have kept avalanche technicians on their toes trying to keep people safe from Mother Nature’s winter fury.
The morning of Dec. 21 kicked off with a natural avalanche, to the dismay of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
County avalanche specialists had planned to execute a controlled slide along the Hoback River Canyon that morning. But they called it off because, while 6 inches of snow had been predicted the night of Dec. 20, the canyon had only 2 inches.
Instead, a natural slide struck at around 8:15 a.m., covering half of the road on a section of Highway 191/189.
WYDOT closed the road at around 9 a.m. to perform snow-control work on the slide paths Cow of the Woods and Calf of the Woods. After stimulating more snow to come down and cleaning snow from the road, WYDOT reopened it at around 10:30 a.m.
Inclement weather across the county spurred “no unnecessary travel” advisories on Highway 89, from the southern Grand Teton National Park boundary to Moran Junction, and on Highway 89 from Alpine Junction to Jackson.
The southern entrance of Yellowstone National Park to Grant Village was closed entirely, even to over-snow vehicles, and all roads into Idaho Falls from Teton Valley, Idaho, were closed because of icy roads and visibility issues.
For folks driving out of town for the holidays, Rich Ochs, the county emergency management coordinator, recommended packing a “Wyoming bag” of emergency supplies, including a sleeping bag, warm clothes, food and water, batteries and a shovel.
“If you’re traveling for the holidays, the two websites everyone should be checking are weather.gov/riw and wyoroad.info,” he said.
Short-term replacement chosen for House District 32
GILLETTE (WNE) — On Dec. 22, Campbell County Commissioners appointed a temporary replacement to serve House District 32.
The temporary term will expire Jan. 13 when Ken Clouston, who was elected to that House seat in the August Primary Election and ran unopposed in the general election, will be officially sworn in.
Sam Clikeman was the lone candidate given to commissioners by the local Republican Party and was appointed.
An unusual timing issue would have left House District 32 without a representative for close to a month.
Rep. Timothy Hallinan resigned from House District 32 on Dec. 5. The Campbell County GOP put out a call for someone to fill the remainder of his term, which ends Jan. 2, 2023.
On Dec. 14, the local GOP had only received one name, which it put forward to the commissioners.
Under state law, the commission had 20 days from Dec. 15 to appoint someone to the vacant House seat. Initially, commissioners thought that Jan. 2 was the day the county would have had to make the appointment.
Earlier this week, commissioners had thought that Clouston would be sworn in on Jan. 2, not on Jan. 3 as was previously thought. Now he will apparently be sworn in Jan. 13, which is when Clikeman's term is set to expire, said Commission Chairman Del Shelstad.
Busiest year on record for Teton County Search and Rescue
JACKSON (WNE) — This year marked the busiest year on record for Teton County Search and Rescue.
“Through November, we have had 123 calls for service,” the report issued by the group states. “Our previous record for the whole calendar year was 105, in 2021.”
A Dec. 21 news release sent by Matt Hansen, the communications director for the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, detailed the findings of 2022.
“This past summer we responded to bike wrecks, horse wrecks, injured or tired hikers, backpackers and runners, swift-water emergencies, lost folks, a tragic lightning strike, and various other backcountry emergencies,” he wrote.
In 2022, TCSAR volunteers collectively put in more than 10,760 hours on SAR-related activities, the report states.
“Not only have we had a large call volume, but the severity of the injuries seems to be more intense and life-threatening,” it says.
Hiking was the highest rescue category this summer with 31% of the rescues. Mountain biking logged 27% and horseback riding claimed third place at 19%.
This past year also had the volunteers and TCSAR Foundation take on the ambitious campaign of purchasing a year-round, SAR-dedicated helicopter. The goal is to provide the community with a reliable rescue helicopter all year.
The campaign, called Mission Critical, calls on the TCSAR Foundation to raise $7.2 million in order to purchase an Airbus H125 helicopter and then hand it over to Teton County by fall 2023.
Fremont County unemployment rate ticks down slightly
RIVERTON (WNE) — While overall, the state’s unemployment rates rose slightly between October and November from 3.5% to 3.6%, Fremont County was one of 15 counties in Wyoming that reported higher employment rates over that span.
Fremont County reported unemployment at 3.4% in November of this year, compared to 3.5% in October, and even with the rate this time last year, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Research and Planning division.
Across the state, unemployment rates only rose in five counties, but the increases were enough to tilt the state’s total unemployment upward.
In Fremont County, October to November produced an increase of 100 jobs, but the number of total unemployed people, according to the state’s figures, only fell by 24.
For the purposes of the Department of Workforce’s seasonally adjusted labor force estimates, “unemployed” is defined as those who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work, and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the four-week period ending with the reference week.
The agency also reported earlier this month that workplace fatalities fell in 2021 to 27 statewide, a decrease of eight deaths, or 22.9%, over the previous year.
The agency warns that variations in fatalities are sometimes the result of the “random nature of work-related accidents,” and there isn’t always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and the safety of workplaces in the state.