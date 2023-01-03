Decades-old Arby’s sign comes to Gillette museum
GILLETTE — The 15-foot-tall boot outside of the Frontier Relics and Auto Museum now has company. And somehow, the new antique sign resting on the side of the museum building is even taller than the boot itself.
The original neon 10-gallon hat sign that graced the Arby’s fast food restaurant in Casper for decades has made its way to a new resting place.
“It kind of just fell in our lap,” said Ryan Swanson, a maintenance and marketing employee at the museum. “Jeff (Wandler) was interested because it’s Western and from Wyoming but thought someone else had bought it. All of a sudden we got a call and we got it the next day.”
The two traveled to Casper where the giant sign was loaded by crane onto a trailer and made it safely to Gillette.
“The thing is great. It’s a cowboy hat that’s Western and will match our cowboy boot — and it’s from Wyoming, which we love,” Swanson said.
Because of its height, the sign will go up outdoors rather than in, which wasn’t the initial hope since upkeep on neon outside is more difficult than inside.
Swanson said all ideas were considered, even the possibility of cutting a hole in the ceiling and then rebuilding the ceiling around it. But ultimately, outside seemed best and also was where the signs were built to shine.
Swanson said work on putting up the sign and finding its precise location at the museum will continue in warmer weather. For now, the roughly 60-year-old sign mans its post and brings in curious eyes.
“You definitely can’t miss us now,” he said.
Plane slides off runway during landing
ROCK SPRINGS — A flight into Rock Springs had an unusual — but safe — landing on Dec. 27, 2022.
A Skywest commercial passenger airplane, arriving in Rock Springs from Denver at about 9:40 p.m., reportedly slid off the runway upon landing at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
Passengers were transported from the plane by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office officers and other local emergency personnel.
Jason Mower, public information officer for SCSO, and Devon Brubaker, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport director, both commended airport personnel and community emergency responders for handling the situation effectively and seeing to the safety of the plane’s passengers and crew.
“While we never like to see incidents like this occur, we’re very grateful for all of the passengers and crew being safe,” said Brubaker. “We’re also grateful that we were able to deplane the passengers and crew and get them to the terminal in a safe manner with no injuries.”
Brubaker also applauded the passengers for not panicking.
“We also want to thank the passengers that were impacted because they were more than patient and more than calm throughout the incident,” he noted. “That allowed all of our airport personnel and the emergency responders to focus on the critical task of getting those folks to the terminal in a safe manner and not having to worry about having passengers that are just not as cooperative.
The cause and details of the incident remain under investigation by airport personnel and federal aviation authorities.
Cody Elks’ 140 holiday food baskets gone in six minutes
CODY — Although the Cody Elks had blocked out three hours to distribute free meals on Christmas Eve morning, they ended up giving away the 140 holiday baskets in six minutes.
It began at 9 a.m.
“And we were done at 9:06. It was pretty crazy,” said Jessica Cogdill, organizer and manager of Elks Lodge No. 1611.
The notice about the giveaway was announced only on the fraternal order’s Facebook page, prompting her to say, “The news got around quickly.”
The baskets included a “good-sized” ham, stuffing, green beans, potatoes, dinner rolls and crackers – enough for a Christmas meal for four to six people, she said.
The groceries’ purchase was funded by a $4,000 grant from the national organization, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. With those funds, Cogdill went to Albertsons and presented a list of food and a budget. The staff fulfilled the order, which was so large that it required four pickups to haul the items to the lodge.
“A group of us” – volunteers and some officers – then assembled the meals, she said. A crew of 15 helped with the distribution.
“Anyone could come by and grab a basket,” she said. “We don’t ask questions.”
This year’s Christmas giveaway was the group’s second and generated a much bigger response than last year’s, Cogdill noted, “because the word didn’t get out.”
She hopes other organizations will join them in December of 2023.
“We’ll definitely do it next year,” she added. “This is what Elks are all about – ‘Elks care, Elks share,’ that’s our motto, to help the needy.”
Geese test positive for avian influenza
CHEYENNE — Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The geese were recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus' presence in wild birds.
As of Dec. 21, there had been 97 detections of HPAI in wild birds in Wyoming, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness, according to APHIS. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.
From Wyoming News Exchange