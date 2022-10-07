Schools receive earthquake preparedness kits
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County School District 1 will receive 90 earthquake preparedness kits at three different schools next week courtesy of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.
Lincoln County School District 2 will also receive 120 kits at five of its schools.
State Hazard Mitigation Officer Shamika McDonald said school leadership may distribute the kits as they see fit within the community. She and Seth Wittke with the Wyoming State Geological Survey traveled to the Lincoln County Schools this week to give a 10-minute presentation to staff and students about earthquakes and safety precautions. A video of the presentation will be given to TCSD 1.
The kits contain food, water, a crank radio, and first aid supplies that can sustain a family of four for up to three days in the event of a natural disaster such as an earthquake. Three days is the suggested timeline for planning, although officials recommend that families be two weeks ready. Educational and awareness materials are also included in the kit.
The Teton region is an area marked by the Teton Fault and the Yellowstone Caldera, which shifts and moves sometimes without the general public knowing. Wyoming geologists have identified this area as high risk for earthquakes.
In fact, in the last seven days, the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded seven earthquakes in the Yellowstone region and one in Alta, all registering less than a 2 on the Richter scale.
“Earthquakes occur in Wyoming every day, making being prepared imperative,” WSGS Director and Wyoming State Geologist Dr. Erin Campbell said in a news release. “Providing these preparedness kits to classrooms in Lincoln and Teton counties will benefit communities in areas of our state that are at higher risk for earthquakes.”
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
CHEYENNE (WNE) — At around noon on Sept. 27, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Frontier Mall Drive.
The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Ford F250 was traveling southbound on Frontier Mall Drive and stopped for a red light at Dell Range Boulevard.
When the light turned green, the Ford made a left turn into the far right lane of Dell Range Boulevard and struck an adult female pedestrian who was walking southbound in the crosswalk, according to a CPD news release.
The pedestrian suffered injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
The driver, an unidentified 65-year-old man, was not injured and remained on scene to assist officers. There were no signs of driver impairment or excessive speed, according to the release.
The driver was issued citations for improper use of lane, failure to grant right of way to a pedestrian and registration violation.
“On busy roadways, it is easy to focus attention only on traffic, but we urge citizens to take in the bigger picture – keeping in mind that pedestrians are sharing that space too,” Police Chief Mark Francisco said in the release.
Library board looks at adding child policy
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Public Library Board could be adding to the library’s current policy to include a section that specifically references children.
“One of my concerns is the library policies as they stand now put a lot of responsibility on parents,” said library board chair Sage Bear at a meeting Sept. 26.
The library needs to let parents know what its policies are, Bear said.
She went over a policy she found on the website for a library in Texas, which defines a child as someone 12 and under. Kids 13 to 17 are young adults.
According to this policy, “children under 13 must have a parent, caregiver or guardian in the immediate vicinity of and in visual contact with the child,” Bear said.
Charlie Anderson asked how this changes the library’s current policy. Bear said it defines the age groups, and she’d like to add signage that tell parents that they’re responsible for the books their children read and not all books are appropriate for all children.
Library director Terri Lesley said she hadn’t gotten a chance to review the policy before the board meeting. No decision was made on the policy.
She said she appreciates the work the library staff have done, but that she does not believe the library should be “enticing minors to be sexually active” and “leaving sexually explicit material in the children and teen areas.”
Bear added that parents can’t always monitor what books their kids are reading.
Art show sales top $1 million
CODY (WNE) — At the close of the 41st Annual Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale, bidders had purchased more than $1.3 million in artwork between the weekend’s Live Auction and Quick Draw events.
During live auction on Sept. 30, sales surpassed $1 million for the first time since 2013.
Of the 109 total lots (including five lots of handcrafted artisan pieces from partners By Western Hands), 100 lots sold, for a healthy sell-through rate of 92% by lot.
Bidding wars drove one lot, an oil painting by Mark McKenna of Powell titled “Embrace,” to sell for $24,000 over the estimated retail value listed in the catalogue, and an additional four lots to climb more than $10,000 above their respective retail values. A total of 28 lots sold above their listed retail values.
A Quick Draw on Oct. 1 featured 26 BBAS artists.
In only 90 minutes, each artist created an original piece while 400 registered attendees observed the process.
Artists showed their newly completed Quick Draw works on the runway, and bidders purchased all 26 lots. Sculptor Chris Navarro of Casper sold 20 copies of “Wyoming Native,” a pronghorn in clay that will be cast in bronze and delivered to buyers across the country.
The BBAS is produced by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and benefits the chamber and center as well as a variety of local arts organizations.
Visit RendezvousRoyale.org for more information about this year’s artwork, news on upcoming events in 2023, and to apply to be an artist in the show.
Search and rescue helps stranded climber
POWELL (WNE) — Park County Search and Rescue helped a stranded climber get down from a spot 300 feet off the ground near Buffalo Bill Reservoir at a popular climbing area.
At 8:46 p.m. on Sept. 26, the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division received a call for assistance in rescuing a stranded climber.
In the climbing area on U.S. Highway 14-16-20W, just outside of the first tunnel near mile marker 45, and across the river, is an area called “I’ll tell you what’s cool,” which is a multi-pitch rock climbing route.
According to a Sheriff’s Office release, a 19-year-old male climber’s rope had become stuck about 300 feet from the ground, at the sixth of eight pitches.
A “pitch” in climbing terminology is the measure of the climb that is protected by one rope length.
Park County Search and Rescue was paged, along with Cody Regional Health EMS, and several field teams were deployed.
Additionally, a local climber who is very familiar with the area was requested to help PCSAR find the top of the route, which is difficult to locate in the daytime — and it was already dark. The male victim was wearing a headlamp, which helped rescuers locate him.
A PCSAR member contacted the man at 11:40 p.m., and he was able to assist in his own rescue. At 12:30 a.m. both the climber and the PCSAR member made it back to the top of the route and all began walking out. The entire incident wrapped up at about 2 a.m.
Chronic wasting disease detected in hunt area
JACKSON (WNE) — Chronic wasting disease continues to encircle the National Elk Refuge, northwest Wyoming’s largest feedground where thousands of elk spend the winter.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently reported that samples from a buck mule deer hunted in September came back positive. It was killed in a hunt area that includes the Elk Refuge and the Gros Ventre mountains east of Jackson and south of Gros Ventre Road.
CWD has not yet been detected in animals that dwell on the refuge — but has come close. In 2020, an elk that tested positive was killed in Grand Teton National Park, just north of the refuge. In 2018 and 2019, the disease was detected in deer south of the Refuge and in Grand Teton, respectively.
The fatal neurological disease is transmitted by prions, abnormally folded proteins that can stay in the environment for up to 16 years, and pose a serious risk to ungulate populations, especially those that have frequent close contact.
Refuge managers have been attempting to reduce the number of elk that congregate on the refuge by gradually reducing the amount it feeds them.
Two men die in crash
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Two Converse County men died in a one-vehicle rollover about 26 miles up Cold Springs Road on Oct. 1.
The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, is investigating the rollover that was reported at mile marker 26 at 11:50 a.m., according to CCSO Undersheriff Nathan Hughes.
A red Chevrolet pickup registered in Texas had rolled down a steep hill after leaving Cold Springs Road.
The two occupants, Stephen Bradley Duane Williams, 30, and Cason C. Grant, 23, were ejected from the vehicle. Medical personnel on scene confirmed that both occupants were deceased when first responders arrived, Hughes said, and life flight was cancelled.
Alcohol and speed are suspected to have been contributing factors in the accident, the CCSO said.
School district enrollment lowest in 30 years
PINEDALE (WNE) — Enrollment at Sublette County School District 9 continues to decline, Superintendent Dr. Charles Jenks reported to the board of trustees on Sept. 20.
The district lost 28 students from the end of the 2021-2022 academic year to the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Jenks said.
Overall student numbers posted at the beginning of the new school year in September stood at 446, the first time in 30 years enrollment dropped below 450, he added.
District administration officials were able to dig through district records as far back as the 1991-1992 academic year when 640 pupils attended SCSD9 schools.
While the ninth and 10th-grade classes remained large, those grades will “exit” the district in two to three years.
A smaller kindergarten class and decreasing enrollment across other grades was “definitely a concern” in terms of school funding because the state’s model is tied directly to the average daily membership, Jenks explained to the board.
Despite the somber news on enrollment, Jenks praised principals at each school for “doing a fantastic job” getting the “school year up and going.”
Each principal deserved gratitude for filling their schools with “positive vibes, enthusiasm and excitement” for the 2022-23 school year. He also gave school administrators and teachers a shoutout for putting the professional learning communities program, or PLC, into motion.
Bras adorn Douglas bridge
DOUGLAS (WNE) — The pink ribbon – it’s a renowned symbol that appears just about everywhere as October rolls around each year, and it has gained broad representation in communities across the nation since the establishment of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Now, thanks to two Douglas sisters-in-law who share a mission of expanding cancer awareness in the community, the bridge that stretches across Yellowstone Highway is celebrating another year of bringing awareness to breast cancer by displaying 440 bras. The bras are of every shape and size because cancer comes in all shapes and sizes.
“This is our fourth year doing this,” Douglas native Peg Middleton said as she tied a string of bras to a post on Sept. 30. “Where it all started was Rita (Russell) and I went to Nova Scotia for a family reunion and when we were there we saw all of these bras on a bridge. So, we asked a lady what they were for and she said, ‘Well it’s for breast cancer awareness.’ So we thought, `What a neat idea.'”
According to Middleton, it took the women a few years to get things organized.
In between the beeps, cheers and thumbs-ups that were heard and seen from the busy road as Middleton, Russell and a group of supporters secured the bras.
Russell said the collection is the result of generous donations and her own findings.
“As soon as the word spread, people were really good about giving us bras,” she said.
“There’s 440 bras to cover the whole span of the bridge. You can count them if you want.”
Beet harvest off to later start, good quality crop expected
LOVELL (WNE) — It’s a late harvest this year, but that shouldn’t impact the quality of the local beet crop, according to Western Sugar agriculturalists.
Western Sugar senior agriculturist Randall Jobman said that the Lovell factory started operations on Sept. 21, beckoning the start of early harvest.
Lovell Agriculturalist Mark Bjornestad said on Sept. 27 that harvest was 5% complete.
This week, as of Oct. 4, the harvest now stands at 12% complete, Jobman said. Regular harvest is slated to start on Oct. 5. It’s two weeks back from the start time of a typical year.
It’s still too early to determine exact sugar content or to estimate projected tonnage, but Jobman said early indicators show good things. The crop is looking to be just about average.
“Our sugar quality and the quality of the crop is looking as is expected this time of year,” Jobman said. He added that the delayed start was simply due to the seasons and weather conditions.
“Most of it is just growing conditions,” he said. “We had a really cool spring, and the crop got off to a slower start.”
Despite pushing the start of harvest into October, weather conditions appear to be friendly looking into the near future. Freezing nights in the autumn months have compromised crops in previous years, but so far the nights are staying just warm enough.
“We haven’t had any kind of crop-killing weather,” said Jobman.