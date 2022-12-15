Wright woman out $1,400 after alleged parrot-egg fraud
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 78-year-old Wright woman lost $1,400 after the parrot eggs she ordered allegedly hatched in transit.
The woman bought parrot eggs online from a company in California in hopes of raising the birds, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The eggs were shipped from Tennessee and while en route, the woman was told the eggs had hatched. She sent more money to buy an incubator to care for the newly born birds.
On Monday, someone claiming to be with UPS called to tell her that she missed her delivery and asked for $200, but the woman had been home all day at her Highridge Circle address.
Deputies have tried to call the number back and the investigation continues.
School drama team earns state championship
SHERIDAN (WNE) — What started six years ago with two students transformed into 17 students contributing to a state title.
Big Horn High School drama students earned a state championship in drama competition Saturday in Gillette, the first ever in the school's history.
The group of 17 students earned multiple superior ratings and All-State selections for a multitude of competition categories.
"We came in the first day or first week of school and talked about (winning state)," BHHS drama teacher Dustin Olsen said. "Our goal was to be a state championship team, and so we started prepping right off the bat in August."
Students competed in individual and group events Thursday through Saturday in Gillette, with five earning an opportunity to compete at the national competition in Bloomington, Indiana.
Airport will no longer provide its own security
JACKSON (WNE) — Starting April 1, the Jackson Hole Airport will no longer provide its own security screening services.
The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday that it selected a private company, Aviation Security Management, LLC, to take the contract.
The TSA said it was only willing to pay $33 million during a five-year period for security screening. But the airport asked for the federal government to pay it more, arguing that $33 million was not enough to retain employees in Jackson's tight housing and labor market.
The TSA is currently paying about $10.4 million for a security contract extension that only covers 10 months. During the course of five years, that would equate to more than $52 million. The airport did not disclose what it asked for.
“Our efforts to renew the contract have been exhausted and we sincerely hope ASM recognizes the labor force challenges in this area and will be able to support their staff to the best of their ability while providing the same quality of service,” Bob McLaurin, the Jackson Hole Airport Board's president said in a Wednesday news release.
On Friday, Jackson Hole Airport Executive Director Jim Elwood told the News&Guide that employees will likely leave if they're paid less than what they currently make.
Amid Jackson Hole’s tight labor market, the airport has attracted and retained security screeners with a base wage of $25 per hour. Benefits also include employer paid health and dental plans, a $1,000 monthly housing and transportation stipend, a state-run retirement plan, and paid sick and vacation time.
Aviation Security Management, LLC, provides security services at other airports in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, including Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Jeep hits horse, then hit by SUV
POWELL (WNE) — A driver avoided serious injury after colliding with a stray horse and then being struck by an oncoming vehicle Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 14A.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Powell Valley Hospital to get checked out, but his injuries were also not serious, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Kaycee Shroyer.
The crashes occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m. between Powell and Garland, near Jim Bridger Trail.
A 65-year-old Powell man was eastbound in his Jeep when he encountered the horse in the middle of the road, Shroyer said.
“The Jeep hit the horse square up,” he said, doing substantial damage to the vehicle and killing the animal.
The Jeep spun around and came to rest near the middle of the road, facing south, where it was struck by a westbound midsize SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Byron resident.
Thankfully, Shroyer said, the impact was on the left rear side of the Jeep and that driver declined medical treatment.
“He was feeling OK,” the trooper said. No citations were issued. “You don’t really expect a horse in the middle of the road,” Shroyer said, “but it’s possible.”