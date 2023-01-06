Governor orders flags be flown at half-staff statewide
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide Wednesday until sundown Jan. 10 in honor and memory of Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Richard Macy.
Macy served on the Wyoming Supreme Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2000, and served as Chief Justice from 1992 through 1994. Both flags should remain at half-staff until sundown on the day interment, Jan. 10.
Powell police growing beards to boost Special Olympics
POWELL — The Powell Police Department is again participating in the “Donate to Insulate” fundraiser to support Special Olympics Wyoming and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Powell police officers are joining other law enforcement agencies across Wyoming for the annual campaign to support Special Olympics athletes.
The agency has a strict facial hair policy that forbids beards. However, the policy is waived in January and February for officers who donate to Wyoming Special Olympics and participate in the Donate to Insulate campaign.
Officers compete against each other for the title of “best beard,” with each donated dollar counted as a vote for the top facial hair.
Donations can be made online at give.sowy.org/teams/19077-powell-policedepartment.
“The Donate to Insulate fundraiser will help our officers stay warm when they go Freezin’ for a Reason during the annual Jackalope Jump fundraiser for Special Olympics that will be held in March,” the department said in a news release.
Special Olympics Wyoming provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with an intellectual disability.
The nonprofit gives athletes continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and their community.
More than 2,400 athletes compete across Wyoming including more than 60 athletes in Park County.
Funding on hold for Johnson County Healthcare Center
BUFFALO — Johnson County Healthcare Center's request for American Rescue Plan Act funding toward its master site plan construction project was tabled by the State Loan and Investment Board at its meeting in December.
The healthcare center's renovations of its Family Medical Center and inpatient wing are already underway, but hoped-for ARPA funding allocated through Health and Human Services Capital Construction grants is still up in the air.
The SLIB, which is administering the available $85 million, considered the healthcare center's request for family medical center addition funding ($737,000) and for its inpatient remodel ($869,000).
The Wyoming Department of Health recommended that both projects receive full funding, but the board ultimately decided to table the facility's request.
That means the hospital and other entities around the state whose grant requests were tabled will wait to see whether they receive any funding.
"That was the big thing is there's a lot of projects out there. There's just too much money requested and not enough funds available,” healthcare center CEO Luke Senden told the hospital district's board of trustees at its December meeting.
Additional funds for these projects and others, however, are recommended as part of Gov. Mark Gordon's supplemental budget request to the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee.
In 2023, Gordon wants to add $15 million to the existing $85 million, with the intent of funding additional projects, which could include those that were tabled.
“Should the legislature appropriate additional funding for these programs during the upcoming session, the 'tabled' applications could be considered at a future SLIB HHS ARPA Program funding meeting,” Office of State Lands and Investments director Jenifer Scoggin wrote in an email.
Yellowstone answers foul play question about investigation
JACKSON — Yellowstone National Park officials say we’ll probably never learn what happened to Il Hun Ro, the 70-year-old Los Angeles man whose foot was found floating in a park hot spring this past August.
“Because this incident was unwitnessed, we’ll likely never know the exact course of events,” Linda Veress, a public information specialist for the park, told the Jackson Hole Daily on Jan. 3. “However, there are no signs of foul play or circumstances that would lead us to believe this involved more than just the individual.”
Three days after finding the foot, park officials issued a statement saying they suspected that no foul play was involved in Ro’s disappearance and death.
The Daily had asked Veress about how officials determined that there was no foul play.
The investigative report released via a Freedom of Information Act request offered no evidence or explanation about how park officials reached that conclusion.
Until now, park officials have also said little about how they did so.
The 36-page report notes that Ro’s family was contacted, and a family member provided a DNA sample to help identify his remains.
But the document doesn’t say much else about interactions with the family, including whether they were able to shed light on Ro’s travel plans or his state of mind. Law enforcement officers searched for but didn’t find evidence of a suicide note.
