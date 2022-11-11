Wyoming adds jobs, but still not at full recovery
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming continues to add jobs, just not enough to completely recover from losses incurred during a much-earlier period of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, newly released state figures show.
From the second quarter of last year to 2022’s same quarter, Wyoming added 5,118 jobs, a gain of 1.9% to a total of more than 272,000, one of the newly posted online charts shows.
Payrolls rose by a much greater portion, up 8.3% to some $3.7 billion.
“Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels,” noted an email Nov. 4 from the Department of Workforce Services’ Research and Planning office. “Total employment in second quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,300 jobs from second quarter 2019.”
What Wyoming employers paid their staff grew by a much larger portion than total employment, amid high inflation.
From April through June, the mining, oil and gas sector added some 1,594 positions, an 11% gain to a total of just over 16,000, per the newly issued data contained in another online chart. That’s down from close to 20,000 mining workers in the first quarter of 2020, mostly before the pandemic started drastically impacting the U.S.; the last quarter of 2019 had more than 20,000.
Other big gainers of employees year-over-year in the second quarter were leisure and hospitality, a 4.1% increase; retail trade, up 2.8%, and “professional & business services,” with a 3.8% rise.
Retail trade employed some 30,000-plus people in the state, a gain of about 7% from the first quarter of 2020.
Some government and related employers had fewer workers in this year’s second quarter than they had a year earlier. State government shed 2.7% of its positions, for just over 12,000 people total, for instance.
Resident’s request to repeal wildlife ordinance denied
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Rock Springs City Council denied a request from a resident to repeal an ordinance against feeding wildlife within city limits.
“You are elected to approve ordinances that benefit our community. I am asking you to repeal Ordinance 2021-13 Section 3-545 ‘Feeding of wildlife,’” Rock Springs resident Bill Wonnacott said during the council meeting on Nov. 1. “This ordinance has no value. It does nothing to solve the issue. It only harms our wildlife, causes negative financial impact to our businesses and heartache for our wildlife managers.”
Wonnacott said he was unaware that Rock Springs had this type of ordinance until he was given a citation for feeding deer illegally.
“Wildlife is a part of our heritage and should be appreciated and cared for. Why doesn’t Rock Springs become a community known to appreciate and care for its wildlife? We have the resources to minimize wildlife impact while enjoying a valuable asset from our heritage,” he said.
He also said that he is tired of having to call the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to put down sick deer.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the ordinance prohibits Rock Springs residents from feeding deer things like pellets, grain and human food; however, the ordinance doesn’t include planted or naturally grown materials.
“That being said, if you want to plant a garden and a deer goes in your backyard and eats an apple, I don’t think that’s where it applies,” Kaumo said.
Wonnacott argued that natural resources die and don’t last the whole year for the deer and said he has been buying feed for several years.
Council members agreed they did not see any interest in repealing the ordinance.
BLM office announces wildlife habitat enhancement projects
RAWLINS (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office is preparing for two collaborative project installations in Carbon County.
Rawlins Field Office wildlife biologists and rangeland management specialists have been collaborating with members of local schools and local businesses on a variety of projects throughout 2022.
Two of the projects are now at the implementation stage and will be constructed over the next two to three weeks pending weather conditions.
The first project involves constructing and installing fencing panels for wildlife guzzlers near Saratoga. Wildlife guzzlers provide alternative water sources to wildlife and are crucial during drought conditions.
Following a donation of funds from the HF Sinclair Corporation, the BLM purchased pipes and worked in conjunction with a class of welding students from the Carbon County Higher Education Center to build fencing panels to place around wildlife guzzlers.
The class designed and constructed 20 panels and joined members of the field office on Nov. 1, 2022, to place the panels in the field.
The second project is a sagebrush plug installation effort just outside of Hanna.
The BLM is responsible for 68 million acres of sagebrush habitat that provides the necessary living conditions for the Greater Sage-Grouse, a keystone species with dwindling populations.
The installation of sagebrush plugs is a unique form of habitat restoration.
Rooted in Wyoming testing growing systems
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Rooted in Wyoming was recently awarded Sheridan County School District 2 funds that will go toward a pilot project for three growing systems in greenhouses.
The systems will be tested in greenhouses on the former Holly Seed property on Fifth Street to determine which systems will yield the most greens for the district food service program while maintaining the efficiency of operation.
Methods to be piloted include EarthBox Garden system, Ebb & Flow hydroponic and vertical tower hydroponic.
This project will be led by Clay Christensen and students in his vocational/agricultural classes.
More than $6M slated for counties for high-speed internet
JACKSON (WNE) — With a $2.4 million match from Silver Star Communications, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced that it will provide another $6.3 million grant to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working in Lincoln and Teton counties.
“Access to gigabit Broadband Fiber connectivity is critical in the communities we service,” Elizabeth Acosta-McCune, vice president of sales and marketing for Silver Star, said in a news release on Oct. 6. “This is allowing our families and small businesses the tools to access work, education and telehealth in today’s digital world.”
A $6.3 million ReConnect grant was awarded to Silver Star to provide high-speed internet services to underserved areas in western Wyoming.
The investment includes funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last year, which provides $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
“Access to reliable high-speed internet is more important than ever,” Glenn Pauley, USDA Wyoming state director, said in a Nov. 2 news release. “Our rural communities cannot sustain without it; having a connection to the outside world helps our students learn and keeps our small businesses open.”
Silver Star is a regional leader in fiber optics, which has been the company’s primary technology for new broadband infrastructure since 2005. Silver Star in recent years has announced an aggressive five-year plan to build out fiber in Star Valley; Swan Valley, Idaho; and Teton Valley, Idaho, while also pursuing grant opportunities, such as this RUS-RD grant, to connect additional underserved rural areas.
Grizzly accidentally taken during hunt
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man faces charges as an accessory to the taking of a grizzly bear without a proper license last spring.
Douglas Joel Proffit, 43, allegedly helped his 13-year-old child shoot the animal during a hunting trip May 30 on the North Fork.
According to the affidavit, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game Warden Travis Crane received a text message from game warden Grant Gerharter advising that an individual from Cody had mistakenly shot a grizzly bear while black bear hunting.
“Proffit had called [Gerharter] and explained that his 13-year-old son mistakenly shot a grizzly bear near Sleeping Giant Ski Area,” the affidavit said.
On May 31, Crane and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Agent Mike Munn met Proffit at the Cody check station on Yellowstone Avenue.
Proffit had skinned the grizzly bear and collected the entire hide including the head and paws and brought them to the check station in the back of his truck.
“I immediately confirmed it was a grizzly bear, having a large, dished head and large, mostly straight claws on its front feet,” Crane wrote in the affidavit. “The bear was mostly brown/black in color with lighter hair at the tips.”
Proffit told Munn and Crane that he and his son were hunting black bears for the first time this year. He stated he believed the bear was a black bear and told his son to shoot.
When Proffit got to the bear and looked at its claws, he became “concerned it may have been a grizzly bear,” the affidavit said.
An arraignment hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 14.
Worland board recommends banning living in campers
WORLAND (WNE) — The Worland Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission on Nov. 7 recommended an ordinance to the city council that would ban people from living in recreational vehicles and campers within city limits.
Specifically, the proposed ordinance would limit stays in campers inside city limits — except for designated campgrounds — to 14 days.
Under the proposal, Worland City Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Glanz or Worland Police Chief Gabe Elliott could grant exceptions under the proposed ordinance.
The recommendation comes after the board reviewed in September several exemptions in city ordinances that allow for living in campers on city streets indefinitely.
“They’re all over the place,” Worland Building Official Randy Adams said during the September discussion.
Currently, definitions in city code forbid people from parking their recreational vehicles on city streets for more than 14 days while staying in them, but there is no enforcement provision.
The proposed ordinance is intended to shore up those loopholes.
In addition to prohibiting staying in recreational vehicles on city streets for more than two weeks, people would be barred from residing in them on private property for the same amount of time.
Board Member Landis Benson noted that the police chief or city clerk could grant exemptions for family members staying in town for an extended period.
Should the Worland City Council take up the ordinance, it would need to pass three readings in as many council meetings to become public policy.
The council could also make amendments to the proposal in each of its three readings.
Car crash kills Australian in Grand Teton National Park
JACKSON (WNE) — A car accident involving an SUV and a semi truck near Teton Point Turnout in Grand Teton National Park led to one fatality on Nov. 8.
Pamela Paltridge, of Australia, died as a result of her injuries.
The second occupant of the SUV was treated and released. Both occupants were transported by ambulance to St. John’s Health.
The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.
The accident occurred around 11 a.m. Park rangers responded to the scene after receiving a call to the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center. They were assisted by Highway Patrol, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The park and all those involved extend their condolences to the Paltridge family and friends,” a park news release said.
Details on the cause of the crash were not available at press time. The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
The state Highway Patrol has reported 112 vehicle fatalities so far in 2022, not including this crash, up from 99 in 2021.