Library board changes mission statement
GILLETTE (WNE) — The mission statement of the Campbell County Public Library has been changed to add four words.
At a meeting Oct. 24, the library board voted 4-1 to change the mission statement to include the phrase “while reflecting community standards.”
The mission statement now reads: “Our mission is to provide diverse cultural opportunities while reflecting community standards for reading, learning and entertainment to all citizens of our community. We lead the way to a universe of information with personal service and technology.”
Library board chair Sage Bear said the reason for this change is to have the librarians keep the community in mind when deciding what books to add to the collection.
“We rely heavily on the librarians when they choose the books, they get to pick what comes into our community,” she said. “I want them to think about our community.”
The board approved the change to the mission statement on a 4-1 vote, with Charlie Anderson being the lone person to vote against it.
Anderson said the library board’s legal counsel “raised issues whether this was a good idea for us to pursue.”
He also worried that with the change, it “could lead some people to think that we would be able to violate the First Amendment under the guise of following something as nebulous as ‘community standards.’”
Hearing announced in abortion ban case
JACKSON (WNE) — A November hearing has been set in Teton County District Court to address whether two state lawmakers and an anti-abortion nonprofit will be allowed to weigh in on the legal battle over Wyoming’s abortion ban.
After 9th Judicial District Judge Melissa Owens decides whether the proposed intervenors can participate, she will hear arguments regarding the state’s motion to send legal questions to the state Supreme Court.
Chief among those questions is whether the Wyoming Constitution affords the right to an abortion and whether the current statute is unconstitutionally vague.
The state has argued that allowing the Supreme Court to decide these questions of the ban’s legality would speed up the resolution of the case.
According to Owens’ staff attorney, Molly Dearing, the judge wants to first address the motion to intervene; then she will consider the motion to take the legal questions to the state supreme court.
Arguments regarding the ability of the two state legislators and the anti-abortion nonprofit to become parties to the case will be heard in Teton County District Court at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Two women of childbearing age, two obstetric physicians and two pro-choice nonprofits have sued the state of Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs have contested the motion to intervene, requested by nonprofit Right to Life Wyoming along with State Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, sponsors of the trigger bill that severely restricted abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which it did in June.
Food bank nets grant for kids’ program
CASPER (WNE) — A grant given to the Food Bank of Wyoming will allow it to continue its Totes of Hope program, which provides food for children outside of school hours — on weekends, after school and in the summers.
Save the Children U.S. gave the food bank $50,000.
Totes of Hope has a focus on children living in Wyoming’s “most rural areas,” a release from the food bank said.
Moreover, the grant will be used as a way to raise awareness for the program; again, especially in less-populated areas of the state.
One in six children in Wyoming go hungry. With the end of federally funded school lunches and the rising inflation rates, the food bank is using these grant dollars to drive support for Totes of Hope, which is among other programs that the food bank uses to provide nutrition to people.
“We know that caregivers make tough choices every day. Paying bills like rent, utilities, and more typically end up being a priority over food. I’m glad that this program is here to give them peace of mind that they’ll have enough food on the table to nourish their children,” said Rachel Bailey, executive director of the Food Bank of Wyoming. “Children should be able to learn and play without worrying about their next meal.”
As the Wyoming Distribution Center for the Food Bank of the Rockies, Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest hunger relief organization in the state.
Family of missing woman, locals push awareness
GILLETTE (WNE) — It’s been more than eight months since Irene Gakwa’s family last heard from her.
With the investigation into her disappearance ongoing but uncertain and her fiancé granted his second continuance in court on separate charges, the search team that has spearheaded the local citizen effort to find Irene hosted an evening at The Local in downtown Gillette, with community members in person and Irene’s family members in virtual attendance.
“Every day it gets harder and harder. It’s kind of frustrating … the news that we got today, that he got another extension. How many extensions is he going to get?” said Chris Gakwa, one of Irene’s older brothers.
Hightman’s initial pre-trial hearing was scheduled for September but was continued to Nov. 3 before being continued again this week. Hightman’s next court appearance is now scheduled for Jan. 4.
Hightman pleaded not guilty June 8 to five felonies suspecting that he stole from Irene and changed her banking and email account information in the time between when she was last credibly heard from Feb. 24 and when she was reported missing March 20, according to court documents.
“Today has been a hard day,” said Gyoice Abatey, Irene’s sister-in-law. “I don’t know what to say. This thing is not ending. We don’t have answers.”
The next citizen search in Gillette is scheduled for Nov. 12.
The police investigation into Irene’s disappearance is ongoing.
Coroner identifies human remains found near Rawlins
RAWLINS (WNE) — The identity of the human remains found near Rawlins on Oct. 16 has been identified, according to the latest update from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Carbon County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the remains belonged to one Mark Strittmater, a hunter who went missing on Oct. 19, 2019, on a hunting trip in the Sierra Madres.
According to the report, confirmation of the identity was made through examination of the remains and known dental record of Strittmater.
His disappearance has been an ongoing case within the sheriff’s office.
“The missing person case has involved several searches in cooperation with the Carbon County Search and Rescue teams, Classic Air Medical and canine teams from both Carbon County and surrounding counties. The search also employed the use of drone aircraft. We thank the tireless efforts of those involved in those searches. Carbon County’s residents continue to answer the call when there is someone in need, no matter the weather or time of day,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
The report stated the remains were found in a “densely wooded area approximately 325 yards from prior search areas.”
As of Thursday, Oct. 27, CCSO and the coroner’s office have no evidence suggesting there was foul play. Both offices extend their condolences to the family and friends of Strittmater.
Old Gardiner Road opens to public
JACKSON (WNE) — Contractors completed striping last Saturday, and the Old Gardiner Road swung open Sunday to visitors to Yellowstone National Park, restoring public access between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs.
Most visitor access to the park’s North Entrance had been closed since the second week in June when storms and flooding washed out several roads in the park, including the main North Entrance Road from Gardiner, which remained closed.
As a stop-gap, officials improved the historic dirt road, sometimes referred to as the old stagecoach road, so park employees and visitors could have access to Mammoth as quickly as possible.
Over the last four months, road crews modernized the Old Gardiner Road, turning the 1880s single-lane dirt road into two lanes, paving the entire four-mile stretch, installing over 5,000 feet of guardrail, expanding road widths, creating new pullouts and building a new approach into Mammoth to avoid a steep grade on the original road.
HK Contractors is the primary construction company on the project, which is being paid for largely through emergency relief funds.
Yellowstone is asking visitors to drive slowly and cautiously on the Old Gardiner Road, which has steep grades and sharp curves. Speed limits range from 15 to 25 mph. Park officials are advising oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers to use extra caution while navigating curves.
Most other roads in Yellowstone will close as of Tuesday to prepare the routes for winter snowmobile and snow coach travel, which begins Dec 15.