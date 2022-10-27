Unemployment rate remains steady
GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from August to September, staying at 3.3%, which is in line with the state average.
It’s the seventh highest unemployment rate in the state.
The local labor force increased by more than 300, growing to 21,897 people, and the number of employed people increased by nearly 350 to 21,180.
Campbell County’s 3.3% mark is a big improvement over last September’s mark of 4.2%. It was the second largest year-over-year decrease in the state, behind only Natrona County.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 3.1% in August to 3.3% in September.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has stayed in the narrow range of 3% to 3.4% in each of the past seven months and is slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. From September 2021 to September 2022, Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.3%.
In September, the lowest unemployment rates were found in Teton County at 1.9% and Weston County at 2.2%. The highest rates were reported in Sweetwater County at 3.8%, Natrona County at 3.7%, and Uinta County at 3.5%.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming, which is not seasonally adjusted and is measured by place of work, rose from 283,800 in September 2021 to 291,500 in September 2022, an increase of 7,700 jobs, or 2.7%.
Dentist survives grizzly attack, accidental shooting
PINEDALE (WNE) — An Evanston dentist is awaiting surgery at the University of Utah Hospital after he shot himself in the leg during a grizzly bear attack last weekend.
Dr. Lee Francis, 65, is “otherwise doing well,” according to an Oct. 22 Facebook post made by his son, Leader Francis.
Leeder’s brother, Dr. Josh Francis, also a dentist and owner of Wind River Dental in Pinedale, was elk hunting just east of Bondurant with their father, Lee, just before dusk on Oct. 22 when the bear attacked. Lee Francis fired several rounds with his handgun, causing the bear to flee but striking himself in the lower leg, according to Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Travis Bingham.
Josh Francis activated his SOS device, slowed the blood flow from his father’s leg wound and, via pack horse, got his father to the Tip Top Search and Rescue team at the Big Twin Creek drainage. Francis was life-flighted to the Salt Lake City hospital.
Wyoming Game and Fish wardens started a search for the grizzly during the weekend and continued their investigation Monday morning.
The conflict marks the second grizzly bear attack in western Wyoming this month.
Human remains found south of Rawlins
RAWLINS (WNE) — Some hunters’ sighting of a firearm lying in the brush earlier this month lead to the discovery of human remains.
On the morning of Oct. 16, a group of hunters from Wisconsin came across a firearm in the vegetation south of Rawlins. They reported their find to a game warden at the Sandstone Cabin, who contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.
Upon initial investigation, partial human remains and several items of personal belongings were discovered in the area where the firearm was found, and a primary search was conducted.
A secondary search was conducted on Oct. 20.
This search was completed by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Anthropology, Wyoming State Archaeologist’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Coroner’s Office, local searchers and a K9 Unit.
More partial human remains and personal belongings were discovered.
At this time, the identity of the remains has not been confirmed. This investigation is ongoing; no further information is currently available.
Jackson’s charity fun run nets $20M
JACKSON (WNE) — For more than 25 years, the total fundraising yield for Old Bill’s Fun Run for Charity — the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole’s innovative contribution to philanthropy — has steadily increased.
The results for the 2022 event continue that trend, with a total of $19,957,301 raised to support local nonprofits, an increase of 1.2% over last year, the foundation announced Wednesday evening at the Old Bill’s Awards Party at the Center for the Arts.
That sum represents $14,951,322 in individual gifts earmarked for specific nonprofits, plus $5,005,979 in matching funds from Mr. and Mrs. Old Bill and co-challengers.
This year’s figures bring the total sum that Old Bill’s has raised for Teton County’s nonprofit community to $228,714,344.
The nearly $20 million donated by members of the valley’s community to support 239 Jackson Hole nonprofits came in the form of more than 24,000 donations from 4,193 donors.
The $5 million match pool — $1 million from Mr. and Mrs. Old Bill, the anonymous couple that dreamed up the Fun Run model, plus gifts from 85 co-challengers — means that donations up to $30,000 garnered by individual participating organizations will be augmented by about 61% through Old Bill’s this year.
“Old Bill’s inspires the spirit of philanthropy in our community and brings everyone together to rally around our local nonprofits,” said Stacey Morse, board chair of the Community Foundation. “We are grateful to the generosity of the thousands of community members who make this possible.”