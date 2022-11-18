Big Horn County deals with bats in courthouse
GREYBULL (WNE) — County maintenance supervisor Jeremy Pouska approached the Big Horn County commissioners at their Nov. 1 meeting regarding bat issues in the courthouse attic.
He investigated the cost of spray insulation like what was used at the multipurpose building at the fairgrounds. This would fill all the cracks so the bats couldn’t get in.
The quote he received was just over $49,000.
He had not yet received a quote for a company to bring in a vacuum trailer to suck out all the contaminated insulation and the bat guano in the attic.
He was directed to get a quote for this and bring it back to the commissioners.
Wyoming Sugar Company pleased with this year’s beet crop
WORLAND (WNE) — The 2022 sugar beet harvest has been called a success by Wyoming Sugar Company and its growers.
Despite a late planting because of weather conditions in the spring, just under 360,000 tons of beets were harvested from 11,149 acres and brought to Wyoming Sugar for processing.
Other than a few smaller growers who got their beets in later, the majority of the crop was harvested and transported by Oct. 24.
Wyoming Sugar President and CEO Mike Greear said that favorable weather assisted them in a smooth harvesting process and allowed growers to take all Sundays off from working this harvest season.
The average sugar content for this crop of beets was 18.16%, which is considered low by industry standards.
Despite this, Greear was happy with the results of this years’ harvest.
“We didn’t quite get to our five-year average for sugar content, but overall it was a good crop,” he said.
Sugar beet production is a longstanding agricultural practice in the region, and according to its website, a large portion of beets grown in the southern Bighorn Basin and Fremont County are processed at Wyoming Sugar Company in Worland.
This factory is owned by local growers and has been processing sugar beets into refined sugar for over 100 years.
EV chargers coming to Yellowstone, Grand Teton gateways
JACKSON (WNE) — Eastern Idaho’s Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative will install five strategically placed Level 3 electric car charging stations along two significant scenic byways, with construction starting in the spring of 2023.
The fast chargers will be placed in Ashton and Island Park, Idaho — two cities along the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway — with another station in Driggs, Idaho, along the Teton Scenic Byway.
Both areas are considered gateways to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
With Level 3 charging — also known as DC fast charging — motorists can charge an electric vehicle battery to 80% in as few as 20 minutes, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The project is being funded with $900,000 in grants from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Bonneville Environmental Foundation.
The effort is part of the launch of ChargeWest, an intermountain collaborative committed to improving electric corridors across the western United States. The West Electric Highway interstate partnership, as part of the ChargeWest collaborative, will run through eight western states including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah in an effort to build infrastructure for rural gateway communities, state and national parks, monuments, recreation areas and scenic byways through public-private partnerships.
“We see a lot of vacation travelers coming to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, and they come through our service territory to get there,” said Clint Washburn, the Fall River co-op’s human resources manager who applied for the grants on behalf of Fall River. “We just see there’s a huge need for it. I think there are a lot of travelers who don’t bring their EVs now because of the lack of chargers.”
Man killed in head-on crash north of Gillette
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old man from Texas was killed in a head-on crash on Nov. 9 north of Gillette.
A large white box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, collided with a 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor, driven by the 33-year-old man, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a traffic crash on North Highway 59. Deputies responded to the accident, which was near mile marker 139, about 23 miles north of Gillette.
The box truck, which had heavy front-end damage, was in the southbound lane. The Ford Raptor was in a ditch on the east side of Highway 59, about 150 yards from the box truck, Reynolds said.
The Ford had extensive damage to the front driver’s side. Three people had stopped to help before officers arrived, but they didn’t see the accident, Reynolds said.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said the driver of the Raptor, Aaron Foster, died immediately in the crash from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the scene and is investigating the cause of the crash.
Man shot and hospitalized
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man who was shot in the abdomen on Nov. 14 at the Howard Johnson hotel has been taken to the hospital for treatment.
The man's identity and age were not released by police and detectives remain at the scene of the shooting.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson declined to comment on whether there are suspects at this time and said police believe there is no threat to the public.
Police officers responded to a report of "a man being shot" at the Howard Johnson Hotel at about 5 a.m.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said that deputies helped officers with a perimeter check and left when they were no longer needed.
The police investigation continues.
School district joins lawsuit against state
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County School District Board of Trustees voted to join the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit against the state that was filed in August, alleging that the state has not provided Wyoming students with an equal opportunity for quality education.
School board members approved the measure after an executive session and all five board members present voted in favor of the legal action.
Ken Clouston and Dave Foreman were not at the meeting or present for the vote.
Chairwoman Anne Ochs highlighted issues in Campbell County School District revolving around facility needs, specifically in regard to Campbell County High School, the Bus Barn and salaries. The base salary for teachers provided by the state has not changed in over a decade.
The motion states that "this Board has diligently exhausted all potential means to resolve this conflict without pursuing legal action."
Ox Yoke Ranch named landowner of the year
SUNDANCE (WNE) — The Ox Yoke Ranch near Beulah has been named one of seven recipients of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department’s Landowners of the Year award for 2022.
The award recognizes the ranch and its owners for providing recreational opportunities to the public.
The ranch has held a lease agreement with the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission since 1989 to allow unlimited access for public fishing on three miles of Sand Creek below the Sand Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
In exchange, the ranch has been granted cattle grazing rights during the month of December on the Game & Fish’s habitat management area.
“Thanks to the cooperation of the Ox Yoke Ranch and the Reinecke family, the Sand Creek WHMA has developed, grown and increased public recreation use,” states the announcement. “This area has been a long-time favorite of residents and visitors who seek a quality and accessible recreation experience within minutes of the towns of Beulah, Sundance and Spearfish, South Dakota.”
Game & Fish has recognized landowners for almost 30 years for outstanding wildlife management, habitat improvement and conservation techniques, opening access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across Wyoming.
Other landowners honored this year include the G-3 Land & Cattle Partnership of Platte County; the Hopkins Hamilton Ranch of Fremont County; the Mountain Springs Ranch of Sublette County; the Fryberger Ranch of Sheridan County; the Beaver Creek Ranch of Big Horn County; and the Kasey A LLC of Lincoln County.
Resignations put Newcastle chamber on standby
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Newcastle Area Chamber of Commerce Director Barbie Turner and board President Sandy Martin both resigned from their respective roles on Nov. 8, hours after the duo engaged in a heated exchange with city leaders during a presentation to the Newcastle City Council.
According to a letter provided by board Vice President Garrett Borton, the resignations put the chamber in a sticky situation moving forward. The letter is addressed to chamber membership, requesting help to keep the entity alive.
“As of this time, we have three board members: Vice President Garrett Borton, Trustee Megan Sams and Trustee James Curren. Per our bylaws, this is not enough to function as a board and the chamber will need to shut its doors by Dec. 31,” the letter says. “As a board we do not want to see this happen, and in an amicable effort to save the Newcastle Chamber of Commerce we are seeking your help and cooperation in meeting a quorum and finding a director.”
At this time, the letter continues, the chamber board has also postponed the annual Parade of Lights and chamber banquet until further notice.
Martin’s disapproval for the performance of various local entities — most recently the Weston County Fair Board and the News Letter Journal — has been voiced several times at public meetings over the past few months, and her displeasure was again on display during the discussion at the City Council meeting on Nov. 7.
The conversation became contentious when the topic turned to funding for the chamber and Turner’s roles and responsibilities as director. Martin and Turner abruptly left the meeting over the course of that conversation, and then announced their resignations the following morning.