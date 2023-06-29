.Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area. Radar estimates that
more than two inches of rain have fallen. The storms also brought
heavy hail that may cause culverts to flood and obstruct roads.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Goshen and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause
minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5
inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Little Horse Creek, Bear Mountain Draw, Fourmile Draw, Bear
Creek, and Horse Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to
0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain
may result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
La Grange and Meriden Rest Area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL ALBANY...NORTHWESTERN LARAMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN
PLATTE COUNTIES...
At 619 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of
University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, or 9 miles northeast of
Laramie, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 610 PM MDT, golfball size hail was
reported by the public 1 mile west northwest of Laramie.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near...
Baldy Peak around 635 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern
Wyoming.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 419 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON,
CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK,
GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE,
LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laramie
County through 715 PM MDT...
At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Crystal Lake Reservoir, or 16 miles west of Cheyenne, moving north at
30 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Federal around 645 PM MDT.
Horse Creek around 705 PM MDT.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 23 and 34.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming near mile marker 340, and between mile
markers 342 and 350.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern
Wyoming.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Artist Marge McCrea depicts beauty of Carbon County through her work
Red Desert Arts owner Marge McCrea has been lending her talents to offer up different artistic pieces for Carbon County residents to purchase for the past seven years.
McCrea operates Red Desert Arts as part of the downtown Rawlins business community.
Her passion for art has always been present and she gets to use her skillset to sell unique pieces.
“I have always been interested in art. I have a BFA in Art,” McCrea said. “I love getting to interact with costumers and other local artists. Some of them are even featured in the gallery.”
McCrea said that she has enjoyed getting to be a part of the Rawlins business community.
“Rawlins’ downtown area is fabulous, historic and quaint. We sell paintings, prints, ceramics and jewelry at Red Desert Arts,” she said. “It is an awesome town. be a part of the art and culture here in Rawlins.”
For McCrea, her favorite type of art that she prefers to create is painted landscapes as well as creating clay sculptures.
In addition to selling the paintings, prints, ceramics and jewelry offered at Red Desert Arts, McCrea also offers classes.
“I offer classes such as paint and sip parties and individual classes. Details on the classes can be found on our Facebook page ‘Red Desert Arts,’” she said. “We offer online shopping at www.red-desert-arts.myshopify.com.”
Red Desert Arts is located at 116A 4th St. in Rawlins. It is open Tuesday — Friday, 2 — 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; closed on Sundays and Mondays.