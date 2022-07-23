This map of Wyoming from the federal government on Thursday shows Albany County as having a medium community level of COVID-19. Neighboring Laramie County to the east is in organge, indicating a high level of virus transmission.
Courtesy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
As President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, federal and local data point up that caution is being advised in many areas of Wyoming to avoid getting infected.
To take one example, most counties in the state had, as of late Thursday morning, what the federal government considers to be a high community level of COVID-19. While Laramie County was listed at a moderate level then, by Friday morning its status had been updated to high.
Albany County's rate of virus spread is moderate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. There are 79 confirmed cases with a rate of a little more than 203 per 100,000 residents. Of those testing for COVID in the county, 28.82% test positive. The CDC also lists the county's vaccination rate at 63.5% of residents having had at least one dose of a vaccine and 56.9% full vaccinated.
For places like Casper, the county seat for Natrona, people are advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "wear a mask indoors in public." For the particular county, per CDC weekly metrics, there are some 247 cases per 100,000 residents.
The Wyoming Department of Health, which encourages Wyomingites to take the CDC guidelines into account in their own decisions, has noted an increase in cases in the state. And that is even while WDH and other officials lack full numbers on people infected who relied on consumer tests and not ones done by a lab or other such facility.
"There definitely is an increase" in such diagnoses in the state, said WDH Public Information Officer Kim Deti via voicemail message. "We definitely are seeing more counties that are at the higher level."
State authorities "are seeing increased cases that have been confirmed," Deti continued. "We are seeing increased hospitalizations, as well."
As the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported earlier this week, Laramie County, and Wyoming as a whole, have seen an increase in such infections. This may be due to some of the latest sub-variants of the highly contagious omicron variant.
"People may choose to mask at any time," the CDC notes for people in moderate counties, like Albany. "People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask."
Authorities at all levels of government and throughout the country recommend that most everyone in the U.S. get vaccinated to reduce their chances of getting and/or spreading serious cases of the coronavirus. Callers to the CDC on Thursday heard a message saying that inoculation is "recommended for everyone 6 months or older." The message advises people "get vaccinated, and get a booster, if eligible."
In Washington, the White House announced Thursday that Biden tested positive for COVID-19. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, reported Biden had "mild symptoms."
Given Biden is 100% vaccinated and has had two booster shots, the doctor expects he "will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do" to getting the Paxlovid oral antiviral drug that O'Connor recommended for the commander-in-chief. The physician noted Biden will isolate, per CDC recommendations.
Later Thursday, first lady Jill Biden tweeted that she is negative for the virus.
Laramie Boomerang staff contributed to this report.