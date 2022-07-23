As President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, federal and local data point up that caution is being advised in many areas of Wyoming to avoid getting infected.

To take one example, most counties in the state had, as of late Thursday morning, what the federal government considers to be a high community level of COVID-19. While Laramie County was listed at a moderate level then, by Friday morning its status had been updated to high.

Laramie Boomerang staff contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus