Mets Athletics Baseball

Oakland Athletics pitcher James Kaprielian, left, walks past manager Mark Kotsay, center, after being removed during the fourth inning of the team's game against the New York Mets on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif.

 Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — Ryan Thibodaux arrived in the Bay Area in 1995 from Texas and instantly became a fan of the Oakland Athletics.

The one-time Astros fan cheered slugger Mark McGwire, who hit 52 home runs the following year. He saw the glory days of Dave Stewart and Dennis Eckersley; of Eric Chavez, Jason Giambi and Miguel Tejada; of $2 BART rides and bargain bleacher seats in the third deck. The A's "converted me over pretty quickly," he said.

