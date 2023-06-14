Rays Athletics Baseball

A fan holds a sign to protest the Oakland Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas before a game between the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Oakland, Calif.

 Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — Furious Oakland Athletics fans came en masse with a single message to owner John Fisher: "SELL."

"Sell the team!" they chanted thousands of times during the A's 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays that gave Oakland a season-best seven-game winning streak.

comments powered by Disqus