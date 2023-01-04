Pot Edibles Kids

In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa Ana, Calif.

 Associated Press

A new U.S. study finds that reports of young children accidentally eating marijuana-laced treats rose sharply as pot became legal in more places. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating pot edibles were reported to the nation's poison control centers over a recent five-year period.

The study published Tuesday found nearly a quarter of those children were hospitalized, with some becoming seriously ill. The study's author says parents need to be more vigilant and keep pot candies, chocolate and cookies out of reach of children.

