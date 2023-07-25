Schools on the Wind River Indian Reservation fall far behind state averages for benchmarks like graduation rates, testing proficiency and attendance, Wyoming Department of Education data shows.

The trend isn’t new, but lawmakers are working to forge novel strategies for improvement that could include tribal charter schools.

