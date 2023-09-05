Sports Betting Problem Gambling

In this, March 21, 2019, file photo, Gamblers line up to place bets on the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J.

 Associated Press

When the NFL season kicks off this week, Kentucky residents and visitors — for the first time — will be able to legally place sports bets on something other than horse racing. When they do, some of that money will also fund the state's first-ever program for people with gambling problems.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for legalized sports betting five years ago, nearly three-fourths of the states have moved swiftly to allow it. State funding for problem gambling services has not kept pace, although more states — like Kentucky — are requiring at least a portion of sports wagering revenues to go toward helping addicted gamblers.

