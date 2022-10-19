Grand Teton National Park

Smaller than the Middle Teton Glacier to the south and the Teton Glacier to the north, the Teepee Glacier, one of Grand Teton National Park’s most visible surface glaciers, used to be visible from park roads and the Snake River.

 Hannah Romero/Rocket Miner

Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — The Teepee Glacier, one of Grand Teton National Park’s most visible surface glaciers, appears to be gone — at least above the rocks it once rested on.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus