DENVER — The Colorado Rockies’ TV future is in limbo.
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain gave notice to its employees that the regional sports network is shutting down, according to multiple sources close to the situation. The last day of work for full-time employees at the network is Oct. 6, which will mark the official end of AT&T SportsNet.
That leaves a giant question mark as to how Colorado fans will watch their team’s games, considering Warner Bros. Discovery’s transfer of regional TV rights back to their respective MLB teams. AT&T SportsNet has broadcast Rockies games since 1997.
Among the potential options to pick up Rockies games going forward are Stan Kroenke’s Altitude Sports and Entertainment, which is already home to the Nuggets, Avalanche and Mammoth, or a deal through MLB’s streaming service, MLB.TV. That is unless the Rockies opt to pick up the broadcasts, which they have yet to indicate they will do.
The former two of those options would both come with considerations for consumers.
If the Rockies landed with Altitude, that would mean Comcast customers would be left in the dark because of the ongoing standoff between the cable network and Altitude. And if the Rockies were on MLB.TV, that would mean a digital subscription model — one fans would have to consider ponying up for, while the Rockies would face questions about how they could match the revenue from a streaming service to the cash they’d been used to getting from the regional network model.
For AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain’s on-air talent, such as Drew Goodman, Jeff Huson, Ryan Spilborghs and Jenny Cavnar, their futures are also in limbo despite being independent contractors. There is a chance that same cast could return to the Rockies’ new broadcasting platform in 2024.
Goodman has been the Rockies’ play-by-play voice for 22 seasons, while Huson has done color commentary for the club for 18 years, and Cavnar has broken through glass ceilings in the broadcast booth.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.