wte-20230908-spts-CoorsField

Denver resident Michael Barthelmes observes action during a baseball game between Colorado and Arizona on Aug. 15 at Coors Field in Denver, Colo.

 Denver Post

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies’ TV future is in limbo.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain gave notice to its employees that the regional sports network is shutting down, according to multiple sources close to the situation. The last day of work for full-time employees at the network is Oct. 6, which will mark the official end of AT&T SportsNet.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus