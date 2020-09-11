The big day is Aug. 8, 2021.
Circle it in Broncos orange.
A franchise icon will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A Colorado legend will get his due in Canton, Ohio. A star who helped define the Broncos’ glory years will be honored.
And Peyton Manning will be there too.
When Steve Atwater’s long-awaited Hall of Fame ceremony was delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, my favorite player greeted the news the same way he played the game – with a smile.
Leave it to No. 27 to find the silver lining. The postponement will allow his 84-year-old father to travel for the ceremony when COVID-19 would have prevented Jeff Atwater’s attendance. It made sure Atwater will slide into a gold jacket alongside Manning, who is eligible in 2021.
“Peyton was telling me, ‘That’s optimistic. I’m not so sure I’ll get in that first year,’” Atwater told me. “I said, ‘Man, come on. If you’re not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, then who is?’”
Let’s turn that around. If Steve Atwater’s not a Hall of Famer, then who is? Eight Pro Bowls. Four AFC championship games, two Super Bowl rings. NFL all-decade team of the 1990s. A healthy, welcomed disdain for the Raiders: “If the Raiders called today and said, ‘Steve, we’re going to give you $2 million to put on this black and gray,’ I wouldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it.’”
Full disclosure: Atwater’s No. 27 is the only jersey I ever bought. I was 17 and wouldn’t dare leave the room when his Broncos defense was on the field. Along with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Peter Forsberg, the “Smiling Assassin” turned a sports kid into a Colorado sports kid.
Now he’s Steve. Now he’s a man who brings a smile and a memory to all who meet him. Now he’ll search out a young defensive back in the locker room for a moment of mentorship.
“I mean, he’s Steve Atwater,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “It doesn’t get any better.”
The ceremony will be a family affair. His wife of 29 years, Letha, will be there. Kids Stephen, DiAndre, Paris and Malaysia will be there. “And my sisters and brother and cousins ...” he said.
His father will be there.
“I wish my Mom (Jessie Atwater, who passed in January) could’ve been here too. Unfortunately the Good Lord called her home. She’ll be smiling down on us from above,” he said.
The big day is Aug. 8, 2021.
