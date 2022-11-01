SEC Midseason Awards Football

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin reacts during the Tigers' loss to LSU in an NCAA game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. Harsin was selected hottest seat in the Associated Press SEC Midseason Awards.

 John Bazemore/AP

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the proud program struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.

Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29 that proved the final straw. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days.


