CHEYENNE – Zonta Club of Cheyenne is offering one $1,000 scholarship for a woman studying business or a business-related program, and the deadline for the application and accompanying paperwork to be submitted is Aug. 1.
The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship is available to a woman of any age pursuing an accredited business or business-related program who demonstrates outstanding potential in the field. The applicant must have ties to Laramie County by having graduated from, or obtained a GED from, a Laramie County high school, or by being a current resident of Laramie County. She must be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program, but not have progressed beyond the final year of a Master’s degree program.
Zonta is looking for an applicant who has an outstanding academic record. She should also show that she has the initiative, ambition and commitment to pursue a career in business.
The name of the recipient of this scholarship will be forwarded to the Zonta District 12 officials, where she will compete for a $2,500 scholarship. The recipient of the district scholarship will then be eligible to compete for an $8,000 scholarship at the Zonta International level.
The application for the $1,000 local scholarship, along with the instructions for submission, may be found on the Zonta of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennezonta.org under the What We Do tab.