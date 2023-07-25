CODY — Cody local Carolyn Aune, who was found guilty of first degree murder in April in the death of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, has asked Hot Springs County Judge Bobbi Overfield for a new jury trial.
Her counsel plans to file a motion of acquittal if she isn’t acquitted of the first degree murder charge, Aune said.
In a July 13 letter written by Aune to Overfield, Aune wrote, “None of the evidence shows proof of me recklessly inflicting bodily injury that then led to P.W.’s [Paisleigh Williams] death.”
After nearly four-and-a-half hours of deliberation, a jury found Aune guilty of recklessly inflicting physical injury on Paisleigh after she failed to get Paisleigh prompt medical care.
She was not, however, found guilty of intentionally inflicting the blunt force trauma that perforated Paisleigh’s intestines, which led to her death.
“I understand that there is a dead child, and it is excruciatingly tragic,” Aune wrote in the letter to Overfield. “I am sorry she is dead, and I also agree that justice needs to be served, but sending me away for my whole life when no expert testimony, no witnesses and no evidence points to me, that is not justice, that is not part of the oath you took.”
Aune continued, asking Overfield to “search within” herself “for the courage to do the right thing, even though it is extremely unwanted by other professionals and the community.”
“I did not recklessly inflict anything on to P.W. I did not murder P.W.,” Aune wrote in the letter. “My testimony was told before I ever received any part of the investigation or discovery, and to this day I have only heard the state’s case during my trial.”
She asked for an acquittal, saying her attorney, Elisabeth Trefonas, would be filing the “proper motion,” the letter said.
“Think about what sending a person that was proven innocent but still found guilty away for their whole life could do to a person,” Aune wrote. “I am dedicated to finding justice for PW and that is to send the person who actually inflicted the injury away, and it’s not me.”
Aune testified during her nine-day jury trial that it was Moshe Williams, Paisleigh’s father, who had inflicted the blunt force trauma that ended Paisleigh’s life. Aune said he had stomped her in the abdomen the night before she died.
A recent status conference between Williams’ counsel and Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield revealed plea negotiations are in the works for Williams, though Overfield set a jury trial for October in case the negotiations were not successful.
As of July 21, Overfield had not issued a response to Aune’s letter nor had Trefonas filed a motion for acquittal.
