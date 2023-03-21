Avalanche Bednar Hockey

In this Nov. 17, 2022, file photo, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, top center, watches from behind the bench during an NHL game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has signed a three-year extension that will keep him in charge of the reigning Stanley Cup champions through the 2026-27 season.

The new deal for the winningest head coach in club history kicks in once the current contract runs out after the 2023-24 season.

