Avalanche Makar Hockey

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar skates during an NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 26, 2023, in Denver. 

 Associated Press

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is back in concussion protocol after taking contact to his head for a second time in under two weeks, another blow for the defending Stanley Cup champions and their reigning playoff MVP.

Coach Jared Bednar provided the update on Makar's status Tuesday, ruling out the 24-year-old Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner for at least the team's next two games Friday and Saturday.

