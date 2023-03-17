Avalanche Senators Hockey

Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrates after his goal with center Nathan MacKinnon (29), right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) during an NHL game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Ottawa, Ontario.

 Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

OTTAWA, Ontario — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, Lars Eller scored a strange deciding goal and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Lars Eller, Valeri Nichushkin and Evan Rodrigues also scored. Nathan MacKinnon had three assists, and Jonas Johansson stopped 31 shots.

Tags

