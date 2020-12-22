...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley
Basin, Goshen County, Central Carbon County, Upper North
Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County Counties. In Nebraska, Dawes and North
Sioux Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...High blowover risk for lightweight and high profile
vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for
lightweight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow are also expected.
Visibilities may be reduced below a mile at times in blowing
snow. Roads and highways may become slick and icy due to
drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
