...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429
through 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.
“Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”
Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.
The 29-year-old Landeskog is in his 12th NHL season and his 11th as captain of the Avalanche.
He was the youngest captain in NHL history at the time he earned the role (19 years, 286 days) on Sept. 4, 2012. He held that distinction until Connor McDavid was named captain by the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 5, 2016, at 19 years, 266 days.