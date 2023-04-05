Avalanche Sharks Hockey

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, celebrates with Valeri Nichushkin after scoring in overtime against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in San Jose, Calif.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon punctuated his recent overtime goal by throwing a right jab into the air as he glided along the ice.

A fitting celebration for the Colorado forward after reaching the 100-point mark for his first time in an NHL season. An even more apropos gesture to announce the Avalanche were, indeed, ready to come out swinging to defend their Stanley Cup title.

