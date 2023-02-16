The race for a regular-season title continues to heat up in the Mountain West, with teams at the top trying to lock up spots in the NCAA Tournament and teams at the bottom doing everything they can to spoil those opportunities.
San Diego State remains the only team in the conference ranked inside the top 25 at No. 21 to retain its top spot in the MW rankings. Seven teams in the conference sit inside the top 100 of the NCAA NET rankings this week, including SDSU, Boise State, Nevada, Utah State, New Mexico, UNLV and San Jose State.
1. San Diego State
(Last week: 1)
The Aztecs (21-5 overall, 12-2 MW) lead the conference at No. 19 in the NET rankings after narrowly escaping this week with an ugly 45-43 road win over Fresno State on Wednesday. SDSU is No. 3 in the conference in defense, with 64.9 points allowed per game, and has won all but two conference games in 14 tries, with its only losses coming at home to New Mexico and on the road at Nevada. The Aztecs will take this weekend off before returning to the court against Colorado State next week. SDSU will host the Rams at 9 p.m. Tuesday in California.
2. Boise State
(Last week: 2)
Like the Aztecs, the Broncos (20-6, 10-3) also had a bit of a scare this week, barely holding on for an 80-78 road win over Colorado State on Wednesday in Fort Collins. Boise State is ranked No. 23 in the NET rankings and leads the conference in defense with 61.9 points allowed per game. Boise State is 10-1 at home, but is 1-3 against quad one opponents going into this weekend's matchup with UNLV. The Broncos will host the Rebels at 7 p.m. Sunday in Idaho.
3. Nevada
(Last week: 3)
The Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-3) have put together a four-game winning streak to take firm control of the No. 3 spot in the conference standings. Nevada sits at No. 32 in the NET rankings and No. 37 in the KenPom rankings going into this weekend and has the No. 3 scorer in the MW, with guard Jarod Lucas averaging 17.7 points per game. The Wolf Pack will look to continue their winning streak with a big matchup against Utah State this weekend. The Aggies will host Nevada at 6 p.m. Saturday in Logan.
4. Utah State
(Last week: 4)
The Aggies (20-7, 9-5) bounced back from a bad 69-64 loss to San Jose State last week with a win over Air Force on Tuesday in Logan. Utah State is the best 3-point shooting team in the MW, with an average of 9.9 per game, and ranks No. 2 in the conference in total offense with 79 points per game. The Aggies, who are ranked No. 36 in the NET rankings, will return to the court this weekend for a home matchup with Nevada. Utah State will host the Wolf Pack at 6 p.m. Saturday in Logan.
5. New Mexico
(Last week: 5)
The sky seems to be falling in Albuquerque as of late, with the Lobos (19-7, 6-7) dropping for straight games and five of their last six. After starting the season 14-0, New Mexico has struggled in conference play and may have had its NCAA Tournament hopes busted with a 70-56 loss to Wyoming on Tuesday at home. The Lobos will look to right the ship this weekend with a road matchup against San Jose State. The Spartans will host New Mexico at 8:30 p.m. Friday in California.
6. UNLV
(Last week: 6)
The Rebels (16-10, 5-9) continue to be up and down in conference play and have back-to-back losses to SDSU and SJSU. UNLV is ranked No. 86 in the NET rankings and has the No. 3 offense in the MW with 75.5 points per game. However, the Rebels are near the bottom of the conference defensively at No. 7 with 69.2 points allowed per game. The Rebels will look to break their two-game losing streak with a tough road matchup against Boise State this weekend. The Broncos will host UNLV at 7 p.m. Sunday in Idaho.
7. San Jose State
(Last week: 7)
The Spartans (16-10, 7-6) continue to surprise the rest of the conference after winning just one league game a season ago. SJSU has back-to-back wins over Utah State and UNLV to move up to No. 100 in the NET rankings. The Spartans sit at No. 9 in the conference in offense, but make up for it with the No. 4-ranked defense at 66.2 points allowed per game. SJSU will have another big test this weekend, hosting a struggling New Mexico team at 8:30 p.m. Friday in California.
8. Wyoming
(Last week: 11)
The Cowboys (8-17, 3-10) have gone through arguably the most adversity of any team in the entire country this season, but have seemed to hit a stride going into the last five games of the regular season. UW upset New Mexico 70-56 on the road on Tuesday for its first road conference win and held the Lobos, who average 80.6 points per game, to under 60 points in the win. Despite losing Graham Ike and Noah Reynolds for the rest of the year because of injuries and having three players leave the team a month early, the Cowboys still have plenty of fight left in them going into the home stretch. UW will host Air Force at 8 p.m Friday at the Arena-Auditorium.
9. Colorado State
(Last week: 8)
The Rams (11-15, 3-10) moved back into last place in the conference after a tough 80-78 home loss to Boise State on Wednesday. CSU leads the MW in shooting with a 49% clip from the field, but has struggled heavily on the defensive end, ranking 10th in the league 72.1 points allowed per game. The Rams sit at No. 121 in the NET rankings going into this weekend's matchup with Fresno State. The Bulldogs will host CSU at 3 p.m. Saturday in California.
10. Air Force
(Last week: 9)
The Falcons (13-14, 4-10) have come a bit unglued of late, dropping seven of their last eight games to fall to ninth place in the MW and No. 154 in the NET rankings. Air Force is in the middle of the pack in the conference for defense at No. 6, but is 10th in offense with 67.2 points per game. The Falcons will look to complete a season-sweep of Wyoming this weekend, playing UW at 8 p.m. Friday in Laramie.
11. Fresno State
(Last week: 10)
The Bulldogs (9-16, 5-9) have dropped two straight games, the last of which was a heartbreaking 45-43 loss to No. 21-ranked SDSU at home on Wednesday. Fresno State has the worst offense in the conference, with an average of 61.4 points per game, but has the second-best defense at 64.6 points allowed per game. The Bulldogs sit at No. 163 in the NET rankings and will face CSU this weekend. Fresno State will host the Rams at 3 p.m. Saturday in California.