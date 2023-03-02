San Diego St Boise Basketball

San Diego State's Darrion Trammell, right, looks for a pass around Boise State's Marcus Shaver Jr. during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

 Associated Press

One conference game remains for all but one Mountain West team going into this weekend.

San Diego State has already clinched at least a share of the regular-season conference title and will have the No. 1 seed for the MW tournament next week in Las Vegas. The other 10 seeds are all still up for grabs going into the final weekend of conference play. 

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus