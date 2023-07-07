A week before President Adela de la Torre sent a June 13 letter to her counterparts in the Mountain West "to formally notice that San Diego State University intends to resign" from the conference, she was at the University of Hawaii for a summer board meeting with presidents and athletic directors.

On the second day, during a closed session with only Commissioner Gloria Nevarez and the 11 other presidents (and not ADs), de la Torre discussed SDSU's plans to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 or another power conference.

