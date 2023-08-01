Denver Broncos logo

The Denver Broncos braced themselves for a second straight season without their steadiest wide receiver and locker room leader after Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles tendon injury Monday — almost a year after tearing his right ACL at training camp.

