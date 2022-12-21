Coverage of the University of Wyoming men's basketball game against Saint Mary's late Wednesday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix is available at the website WyoSports.net.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills of negative 40 to negative 65. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, mainly in Wyoming high Plains and central to southern Nebraska Panhandle. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
