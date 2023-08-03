DeMarcus Ware won a Super Bowl as a Denver Bronco after setting a storied franchise's sacks record with the Dallas Cowboys. There's little question the outside linebacker's Pro Football Hall of Fame celebration will be part Denver, part Dallas.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cheyenne, South Greeley, Frontier Park, Warren AFB, Warren Af Base, Ranchettes, South Greeley High and Fox Farm-College. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 5...and between mile markers 6 and 13. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 342 and 380. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 582 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING GOSHEN LARAMIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, AND TORRINGTON.
