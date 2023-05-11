...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Kentucky Derby winner Mage remains on track to run in the Preakness next week to continue a pursuit of horse racing's first Triple Crown. Co-owner Ramiro Restrepo says a final decision is expected Friday. B2