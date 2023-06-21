An NCAA infractions panel has imposed a three-game suspension for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago. B2
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Kimball County in the panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 454 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain south of Bushnell Nebraska. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Pine Bluffs and Panorama Point. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in Nebraska near mile marker 15. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 401 and 402. Flooding is ongoing in western Kimball County and may advance eastward with new storms developing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... East Central Albany County in southeastern Wyoming... Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... Southern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Wheatland, Westview Circle, Bordeaux, Y-O Ranch, Lakeview North, Chugcreek, Slater and Grayrocks Reservoir. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 66 and 70...and between mile markers 71 and 88. The heaviest rainfall appears to be abating but steady rainfall at lower rates is possible for some time. The additional rainfall may aggravate flooding issues and keep small streams full for some time to come. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 350 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING CONVERSE NIOBRARA IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, KIMBALL, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
