...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429
through 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&