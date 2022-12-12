Winter weather conditions — colder temperatures, snow, ice and early darkness — are potentially dangerous and even life-threatening for the 10,000 Wyomingites with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. For their 16,000 unpaid family caregivers, the stress and challenges of keeping loved ones safe during this time can be overwhelming. By preparing in advance, caregivers can anticipate and avoid the risks posed by winter weather.

“People living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia can be vulnerable during winter weather because their judgment may be impaired and they may be unable to communicate discomfort,” said Debra Antista-Bianchi, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming. “It’s really important to take extra precautions with these individuals when there is severe winter weather, snow or ice.”


