The Rawlins High School boys basketball team won the 3A east regional on Saturday in Cheyenne to repeat as regional champions.
The Outlaws beat the Douglas Bearcats 56-52, after earning a spot in the championship game following two wins in Wheatland on Thursday. The format of the qualifying tournament this year meant the Outlaws had to compete in 3A southeast quadrant play in order to move onto the regional championship.
The quadrant games were set up based on standings that were established throughout the course of games played during the regular season. Undefeated quadrant play ensured the Outlaws earned the number one spot in the 3A southeast quadrant and matched up against the number four Torrington Trailblazers for their first game on Thursday.
An added bit of pressure that came with this season’s state qualifying set up was the fact that the first round of quadrant play was single-elimination. In order to have hopes for another state championship berth, the Outlaws had to defeat Torrington. In commanding fashion, the team did just that. Rawlins demolished Torrington by a score of 71-40.
Head coach Denver Allard thought his team looked sharp in the first round. If the players felt the pressure of the single-elimination scenario, they certainly didn’t show it.
“I thought we played awesome,” Allard said. “We played with good energy. We were a little short-handed as senior Colton Ice was injured and unable to play.
“Torrington tried to go down low to their big guy early. Then their guy got hurt and that was a bad break for them. Both teams were in that situation. Our kids did a good job of controlling the game from a tempo standpoint,” he said. “We were up 22 at the half, had a solid third quarter and were able to rest most of the starters.”
Allard wanted to rest his starters as much as possible because, for the first time all season, they would have another game the same day. The win over Torrington matched Rawlins up against Wheatland on Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs had a clear advantage as the game was held in their home gym. Working in the Outlaws favor, though, was about five hours of recovery time compared to Wheatland getting much less following their first round 58-41 win over Burns.
Wheatland proved to be a formidable opponent. In fact, the Bulldogs were in the lead for nearly the entire game. Allard knew their game plan would be to slow down the action and keep the ball in their possession as long as possible to keep his team from swinging the momentum in their direction.
Allard admitted the Bulldogs’ game plan worked for most of the game and that proved to be frustrating for his Outlaws. Ultimately, though, his team found a way to win, closing the game out 46-41.
“Our kids made an incredible run,” he said. “I think it comes down to us having a deeper team. We were banking on that in the 4th. Our kids finally turned it on with about four minutes left to go. We were up by eight at the end but they hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. It was a good test for us, we were playing them on their home court, a place we haven’t been super successful. I was really proud of our kids, they had a good gut check and came through in that game.”
Following the come from behind win over Wheatland, Rawlins headed back home to rest, recoup and get ready for the championship game against Douglas. Allard ran the team through a light practice on Friday night, let the team sleep in on Saturday morning and did another light practice before heading to Cheyenne to take on the Bearcats.
The Outlaws jumped out to a quick lead, going up 19-9 at the end of the first quarter. By the end of the second quarter, the team was still in command, leading 34-21. At the end of the third quarter, they were still leading by a comfortable, 15 point margin. With about five minutes left to go in the game, Douglas went on a major run and brought the game within just two points.
Allard noted his team wasn’t making good decisions passing the ball and when they made mistakes, Douglas was able to capitalize.
“A lot of it was that we didn’t play well together in the fourth,” he said. “But you have to give Douglas credit, they did the same thing to Buffalo, they were down 10-12 points and they came back to win.”
The Bearcats had previously handed the Outlaws a loss earlier in the season. However, Allard knew his team played poorly in that match up and they were able to play, overall, much better on Saturday and did what it took to win, 56-52. With Ice out, his younger brother JC stepped in and did his best to fill his brother’s shoes.
“JC took six charges in one game. You usually count on taking one charge every six or seven games and he took six in one night,” he said. “He really stepped in for his brother in the middle of the zone and played a huge role for us.”
The win over Douglas gave Rawlins the regional title, which marked a back-to-back designation for them. On Wednesday, the team will play Mountain View to kick off the 2021 WHSAA 3A State Basketball Tournament.
The bracket in this year’s state tournament is deep; a case could be made for any of the eight teams to make a serious run at the state title. The Outlaws, undoubtedly, will bring their best to each game and savor the opportunity to play, an opportunity that was stripped from them at the last-minute last season when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“This is one of the tighter brackets we’ve seen in a long time,” said Allard. “There’s multiple teams with just three losses, that’s probably the best of all the teams that are playing. Everything is just really tight. It can really come down to any of the eight teams. All that said, we can only control what we can control.”