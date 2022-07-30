LARAMIE – A wildfire in northern Albany County that has prompted evacuations has grown in size in recent days. More personnel have been responding to help to battle the inferno, according to recent federal government reports.
The Sugarloaf Fire was reported this past Monday and is near Laramie Peak. It encompassed more than 500 acres as of Saturday, according to the Inciweb fire tracking website established for this particular conflagration. A few days earlier, the fire was listed as being 100-some acres smalle as well as having a few hundred less people assigned to try to put out the blaze.
Its containment was listed as being at 0%, and it was apparently caused by human activity, not by natural causes. The number of assigned personnel was listed as 360.
Fire experts have come from Wyoming as well as some from Colorado to help, a fire official said by phone Saturday night. "It's amazing how many personnel we have supporting this fire, engines from all over," said Sugarloaf Fire Public Information Officer Anne Reid. She herself also is a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the local fire agency in Lyons, Colorado.
While the fire-hit region consists mostly of rough forested and rocky terrain, there are some cabins and ranches along roads in the area that could be threatened, U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos said previously. Reid said she guessed it was maybe 10 or so homes that were most affected, though exact numbers were not immediately available. Albany County issued an evacuation order for the area Monday night.
People in the area of Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park were ordered to evacuate immediately, according to the Albany County Emergency Management Facebook page.
“Gather your important belongings, family members and pets and leave the area immediately!!” the post reads. "An evacuation notice is in place for Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park," according to the latest news release for the wildfire, which was posted online Saturday.
A pre-evacuation notice remains in place for the area of Fetterman Park and Fetterman to Garrett Ranch. People in these areas should gather their belongings, families and pets and be prepared to evacuate if necessary, a recent post says.
"As a drier weather pattern moves into the area, there may be an increase in smoke over the Sugarloaf Fire," the government warned Saturday. "Lighter fuels, such as grasses, will begin to dry out after several days of rain and higher humidity levels allowing them to burn more readily."
The Red Cross of Wyoming had opened an overnight shelter in Rock River on Monday to assist those impacted by the fire, according to a previous news release. The shelter has since been closed. People needing assistance were directed to contact Albany County Emergency Management at (307) 721-1815 or 721-1896.
Authorities say the fire started near Forest Road 637 and the Cow Creek Trailhead. For those who know who might have sparked the blaze, you are asked to call a Forest Service law enforcement tip line at 303-275-5266.
Local fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service and regional groups are working to combat the blaze, which is difficult because of the terrain, Reid and Voos each said. Firefighters are using aerial resources to fight the fire, including heavy air tankers from Colorado, which are reloading in Casper.
The latest updates on the fire are online at inciweb.nwcg.gov. Updates also are available on the local U.S. Forest Service and Albany County Emergency Management Facebook pages.
Abby Vander Graaff writes about education and other local news for the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Jonathan Make is an editor-reporter at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.