LARAMIE – A wildfire in northern Albany County that has prompted evacuations has grown in size in recent days. More personnel have been responding to help to battle the inferno, according to recent federal government reports.

The Sugarloaf Fire was reported this past Monday and is near Laramie Peak. It encompassed more than 500 acres as of Saturday, according to the Inciweb fire tracking website established for this particular conflagration. A few days earlier, the fire was listed as being 100-some acres smalle as well as having a few hundred less people assigned to try to put out the blaze.

