The basketball gods weren’t done with the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team just yet.

On top of dropping to 0-6 in the Mountain West with an 82-74 road loss to Air Force on Tuesday while being down five key players, the Cowboys’ streak of bad luck continued when the team bus got stuck in a ditch just outside of Fort Collins, Colorado on the drive back to Laramie.

