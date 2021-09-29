The University of Wyoming soccer team rode a balanced offensive attack and stout defensive performance to its first Mountain West win of the season on Sunday afternoon.
UW led for the entire second half of a 3-1 victory over San Diego State at the Madrid Sports Complex, improving to 5-4-1 overall and 1-1-0 in league play. The Aztecs fell to 3-7-0 on the season and 1-1-0 in conference action.
Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin says she was most pleased by her team’s ability to play a complete game from start to finish.
“I think that’s the biggest takeaway from today – we are capable of playing a full 90 against a quality team,” Corbin said. “There’s still plenty of work to do and room to grow, and we know it’s a long season, but this one feels good.”
The Cowgirls remained poised throughout the contest, even after surrendering an early 1-0 lead.
Redshirt junior midfielder Jamie Tatum gave the Cowgirls an early advantage in the 19th minute with her third goal of the season, but the Aztecs leveled the score less than 13 minutes later.
Last Friday at New Mexico, Wyoming took the lead only to watch it evaporate in a loss. That wouldn’t be the case on Sunday.
Senior defender Savannah Warner put the Cowgirls on top for good with a goal in the 36th minute.
“Scoring first for us is big because it sets the tone and puts us on our front foot, which is much better than being on our back foot, so that was huge,” Corbin said. “Jamie’s goal was brilliant. But to then let in a goal – that’s probably preventable – but to not let that rattle us in any way shape or form is huge.”
It took the Cowgirls less than four minutes into the second half to put another score in, creating some breathing room. Sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard found the net in the 49th minute for her third goal of the season. Bedard, Tatum and junior forward Faith Joiner all have three scores this year.
Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee registered three saves in her first start of the season.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Corbin said. “It’s not about scoring goals. It’s not about competing for a full 90. It’s about being able to win after a full 90. So to play a good team at home, start to finish, I’m just super proud of that effort.”
The Cowgirls are set to travel to San Jose State on Friday for a 3 p.m. match, before heading to Fresno State on Oct. 3.
UW releases 2021-22 wrestling schedule
University of Wyoming wrestling coach Mark Branch announced the Cowboys’ 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday.
UW’s slate will feature five home events, including the Cowboy Open on Nov. 27 to start the season. The Cowboys also have two duals scheduled against top-five opponents, and three more against ranked teams.
“We pushed our schedule back a little this year for a later start and our guys are excited about it,” Branch said “We jump out to some elite level competition right away which is going to set us up for a great second half of the season. You won’t want to miss our home schedule this year.”
The Cowboys will travel to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational following the Cowboy Open, before opening their dual slate at home against No. 3 Oklahoma State on Dec. 17. After Christmas, the Pokes will open the new year with a tri-dual against South Dakota State and Northern Iowa, which will be hosted by SDSU.
Following the road trip, the Cowboys return home to host three straight duals, highlighted by duals against two ranked opponents in Oregon State and Iowa State.
The regular season will be capped with five duals on the road, including a tri-dual against Utah Valley and No. 2 Missouri. After the tri-dual, the Cowboys will round out their schedule against Northern Colorado, Air Force and West Virginia.