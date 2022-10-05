Chad and crew

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager Chad Banks received the 2022 Innovation Award during the annual Wyoming Working Together conference in Sheridan recently. From left to right, Terri Nations, administrative assistant, Chad Banks, URA manager and Kenneth McCormack, marketing events coordinator, are all smiles for this year's Innovation Award. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager Chad Banks received the Wyoming Main Street 2022 Innovation Award at the annual Wyoming Working Together conference in Sheridan.

The event was in conjunction with the Wyoming Economic Development Association and the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce.

