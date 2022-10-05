Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager Chad Banks received the 2022 Innovation Award during the annual Wyoming Working Together conference in Sheridan recently. From left to right, Terri Nations, administrative assistant, Chad Banks, URA manager and Kenneth McCormack, marketing events coordinator, are all smiles for this year's Innovation Award.
ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager Chad Banks received the Wyoming Main Street 2022 Innovation Award at the annual Wyoming Working Together conference in Sheridan.
The event was in conjunction with the Wyoming Economic Development Association and the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce.
Derek Smith, Wyoming Main Street and Wyoming Business Council board member presented the awards.
Banks received the award for his ongoing efforts in creative placemaking projects such as the Snowman Stroll, the 2021 dinosaur-themed summer scavenger hunt and 2022 monster-themed summer scavenger hunt.
These projects were made possible by partnering with local sponsors and community organizations to cover the cost rather than relying on the city or tax payers to fund projects in downtown, according to Banks.
Banks was a recipient of the award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as well.
“I was surprised because we forgot that we’d been nominated,” said Banks. “It was great. I think they took account of those projects we did last year and those ideas that bring people to downtown.”