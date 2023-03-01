Nationals Mets Baseball

New York Mets' Tommy Pham stands in the on-deck circle as a pitch clock counts down during the sixth inning of a spring training game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

 Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It took 2 hours, 19 minutes for the Miami Marlins to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a spring training game Monday — a game so fast that Ryan Murphy, a lifelong Houston fan, found himself lingering in the ballpark for a while afterward.

"I'm a baseball fan," said Murphy, wearing 2022 Astros World Series gear, "so if I stay here for four hours, for two hours, it doesn't matter to me."

Tags

comments powered by Disqus