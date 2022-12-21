Armed Forces Bowl Football

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun looks on as players warm up before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Nov. 19, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo.

 David Zalubowski/AP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dave Aranda will call the defensive plays in the frigid Armed Forces Bowl against option-oriented Air Force for the first time since the Baylor coach was running the defense for LSU’s national championship team three years ago.

Stepping into his office right now is like stepping back in time.

