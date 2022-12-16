Bills Beasley Football

In this Nov. 21, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley prepares for an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

 Jeff Lewis/AP file

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Beasley was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad in late September.

