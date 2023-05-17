Aces Investigation Basketball

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on during a WNBA game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon denied Wednesday that former Aces player Dearica Hamby was bullied on her team for being pregnant, saying any ill feelings between the two came from Hamby being traded.

Hammon, one of the league's marquee figures, said in a video call with reporters she did nothing to warrant discipline from the WNBA, which suspended her for two games without pay Tuesday after a monthslong investigation into Hamby's allegations.

