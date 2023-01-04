CFP Underdog Frogs Football

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes speaks to reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU will play Georgia in the national championship NCAA football game.

 The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU had quite the conference-hopping journey on its way to the national championship game.

The Horned Frogs won or shared titles in three different leagues during 16 seasons after the Southwest Conference disbanded. The small, private school was left out when four other Texas schools joined the Big 12 in 1996, too.

